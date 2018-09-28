Heather Dubrow Shows Off Her Insanely Organized Kitchen—with Inspiration from Khloé Kardashian

Heather Dubrow‘s kitchen is filled with the inspiration we didn’t know we needed until now.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently gave a tour of her sprawling space as part of Today‘s Crazy Kitchen series and showed off her kitchen, pantry and outdoor garden.

“When I design a house, it’s about being fabulous and doing things that make your life easier,” Dubrow says.

The 49-year-old, who is married to Botched‘s Terry Dubrow, says the kitchen is the “heart of where my family lives.”

A wall that holds more than 234 bottles of champagne welcomes you into the kitchen, where Dubrow begins to show off the space. She opens the fridge in the main kitchen area, which contains a bowl of lemons, cucumber water and an assortments of juices in clear glass jars.

“I feel like angels should sing a little bit as I open this,” she says. “And of course, there’s always champagne.”

But the mom-of-four then goes to a second large fridge in the pantry to show off her “one dirty little secret.”

This fridge probably looks a lot more like yours at home and contains a little bit of everything in a more chaotic fashion: yogurts, jugs of juice, bread, veggies and an array of condiments.

“That’s kind of reality, what can I say?” Dubrow says.

She then shows off the rest of her pantry, which includes more than 60 jars filled with snacks and ingredients, and of course, everything is labeled. Inside the pantry she also has a clear jar full of perfectly-stacked Oreos, similar to Khloe Kardashian.

But the best part about her pantry has to be her dumbwaiter — a mini elevator that takes their groceries from the garage up to the pantry with the click of a button.

Functionality is a key element in Dubrow’s kitchen, where she also have both warming and cooling drawers, a steam oven, a $3,000 coffee machine that cleans itself and a self-draining trough that can be filled with ice to hold beverages and snacks during a dinner party.

Watch the full tour in the video above.