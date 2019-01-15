These Healthy (and Delicious!) Drink Options Will Help You Survive Dry January

The beloved bubbly company’s new line of sparkling water is exactly what you need to ensure you don’t get bored with your drinks this month. Not only are they widely refreshing, but the Mediterranean flavors, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry (our favorite), Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate, and Lemon and Lemon Zest are all zero calories.

Buy It! $21 (for pack of 24), target.com.