These Healthy (and Delicious!) Drink Options Will Help You Survive Dry January

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
S. Pellegrino Essenza
The beloved bubbly company’s new line of sparkling water is exactly what you need to ensure you don’t get bored with your drinks this month. Not only are they widely refreshing, but the Mediterranean flavors, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry (our favorite), Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate, and Lemon and Lemon Zest are all zero calories.
Instead of drinking a glass of wine to unwind before bed, sip on this supplement thirty minutes before you’re ready to snooze and you’ll be lulled to a better night’s sleep. The formula includes active ingredients like Magnesium and vitamin B6, which provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. The addition of melatonin also helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle throughout the night. Available in both regular and sugar-free.
Kombucha has become a favorite for an alcohol replacement because it has a fun fizzy taste without any of the negative side effects. This probiotic-packed tea comes in four flavors: berry, peach, ginger and green.
Although you won’t be drinking this to help ease a hangover, coconut water is another great way to get your daily H2O intake (while simultaneously feeling like you’ve been transported to a tropical island).
With flu season also in full swing, Tropicana’s latest creation is exactly what you need. The fruity drink delivers one billion live and active cultures to your gut, plus each serving provides your whole day’s vitamin C. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Peach Passion Fruit.
The beloved bubbly company’s new line of sparkling water is exactly what you need to ensure you don’t get bored with your drinks this month. Not only are they widely refreshing, but the Mediterranean flavors, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry (our favorite), Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate, and Lemon and Lemon Zest are all zero calories.
Instead of drinking a glass of wine to unwind before bed, sip on this supplement thirty minutes before you’re ready to snooze and you’ll be lulled to a better night’s sleep. The formula includes active ingredients like Magnesium and vitamin B6, which provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. The addition of melatonin also helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle throughout the night. Available in both regular and sugar-free.
Kombucha has become a favorite for an alcohol replacement because it has a fun fizzy taste without any of the negative side effects. This probiotic-packed tea comes in four flavors: berry, peach, ginger and green.
Although you won’t be drinking this to help ease a hangover, coconut water is another great way to get your daily H2O intake (while simultaneously feeling like you’ve been transported to a tropical island).
With flu season also in full swing, Tropicana’s latest creation is exactly what you need. The fruity drink delivers one billion live and active cultures to your gut, plus each serving provides your whole day’s vitamin C. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Peach Passion Fruit.