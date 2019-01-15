These Healthy (and Delicious!) Drink Options Will Help You Survive Dry January

If you're taking a break from alcohol this month, we've got some bubbly and energizing beverages to keep you from missing the booze.

More
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
January 15, 2019 05:08 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>The beloved bubbly company&#8217;s new line of sparkling water is exactly what you need to ensure you don&#8217;t get bored with your drinks this month. Not only are they widely refreshing, but the Mediterranean flavors, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry (our favorite), Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate, and Lemon and Lemon Zest are all zero calories.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $21 (for pack of 24),&nbsp;<a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=574508.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FS-Pellegrino-Essenza-Tangerine-Wild-Strawberry-Flavored-Mineral-Water-11-15-Fl-Oz-Case-of-24%252F713959580&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheseHealthy%28andDelicious%21%29DrinkOptionsWillHelpYouSurviveDryJanuary%2Cjessfect%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6088549%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.walmart.com/ip/S-Pellegrino-Essenza-Tangerine-Wild-Strawberry-Flavored-Mineral-Water-11-15-Fl-Oz-Case-of-24/713959580" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/S-Pellegrino-Essenza-Tangerine-Wild-Strawberry-Flavored-Mineral-Water-11-15-Fl-Oz-Case-of-24/713959580" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">target.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
S. Pellegrino Essenza

The beloved bubbly company’s new line of sparkling water is exactly what you need to ensure you don’t get bored with your drinks this month. Not only are they widely refreshing, but the Mediterranean flavors, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry (our favorite), Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate, and Lemon and Lemon Zest are all zero calories.

Buy It! $21 (for pack of 24), target.com.

<p>Instead of drinking a glass of wine to unwind before bed, sip on this supplement thirty minutes before you&#8217;re ready to snooze and you&#8217;ll be lulled to a better night&#8217;s sleep. The formula includes active ingredients like Magnesium and vitamin B6, which provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. The addition of melatonin also helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle throughout the night. Available in both regular and sugar-free.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT:</strong> Som Sleep, $9.99 for 4; <a href="https://getsom.com/">getsom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Som Sleep 

Instead of drinking a glass of wine to unwind before bed, sip on this supplement thirty minutes before you’re ready to snooze and you’ll be lulled to a better night’s sleep. The formula includes active ingredients like Magnesium and vitamin B6, which provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. The addition of melatonin also helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle throughout the night. Available in both regular and sugar-free.

BUY IT: Som Sleep, $9.99 for 4; getsom.com

<p>Skipping the champagne but still want something bubbly? This line of sparkling waters packs a whole lot of flavor without any added sugar.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Spindrift, $11 for 4 cans; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Spindrift-Grapefruit-Sparkling-Water-Cans/dp/B01CTYWVJM/?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B01CTYWVJM&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=d4dfd1f540feb6293615b0827ff7e1eb" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Spindrift-Grapefruit-Sparkling-Water-Cans/dp/B01CTYWVJM/" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Spindrift-Grapefruit-Sparkling-Water-Cans/dp/B01CTYWVJM/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Spindrift

Skipping the champagne but still want something bubbly? This line of sparkling waters packs a whole lot of flavor without any added sugar. 

Buy It! Spindrift, $11 for 4 cans; amazon.com.

<p>Kombucha has become a favorite for an alcohol replacement because it has a fun fizzy taste without any of the negative side effects. This probiotic-packed tea comes in four flavors: berry, peach, ginger and green.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>$3.49; <a href="https://www.sujajuice.com/find-us/">sujajuice.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Suja Organic Kombucha Tea

Kombucha has become a favorite for an alcohol replacement because it has a fun fizzy taste without any of the negative side effects. This probiotic-packed tea comes in four flavors: berry, peach, ginger and green.

Buy It! $3.49; sujajuice.com.

<p>Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up but can&#8217;t attend happy hour? This concentrated cold brew is super smooth and a little goes a long way.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>$15 for 32 oz., <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chameleon-Cold-Brew-Organic-Concentrate-Caramel/dp/B01NAL9PJC/?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B01NAL9PJC&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=d4dfd1f540feb6293615b0827ff7e1eb" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Chameleon-Cold-Brew-Organic-Concentrate-Caramel/dp/B01NAL9PJC/" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Chameleon-Cold-Brew-Organic-Concentrate-Caramel/dp/B01NAL9PJC/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee

Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up but can’t attend happy hour? This concentrated cold brew is super smooth and a little goes a long way. 

Buy It! $15 for 32 oz., amazon.com.

<p>If you&#8217;re one of many who are trying the keto diet, this Red Bull flavor has no sugar and provides a kick of energy when you need it most.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $58 for 24 cans; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Red-Bull-Sugarfree-Purple-Energy/dp/B06XSZNSRW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B06XSZNSRW&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=d4dfd1f540feb6293615b0827ff7e1eb" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Red-Bull-Sugarfree-Purple-Energy/dp/B06XSZNSRW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1515456296&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=red+bull+sugar+free+purple+edition" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Red-Bull-Sugarfree-Purple-Energy/dp/B06XSZNSRW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1515456296&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=red+bull+sugar+free+purple+edition" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree

If you’re one of many who are trying the keto diet, this Red Bull flavor has no sugar and provides a kick of energy when you need it most. 

Buy It! $58 for 24 cans; amazon.com.

<p>Although you won&#8217;t be drinking this to help ease a hangover, coconut water is another great way to get your daily H2O intake (while simultaneously feeling like you&#8217;ve been transported to a tropical island).&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $18 for 12; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vita-Coco-Organic-Coconut-Water/dp/B07DJ16CD6/ref=sr_1_1_s_it?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07DJ16CD6&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=d4dfd1f540feb6293615b0827ff7e1eb" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Vita-Coco-Organic-Coconut-Water/dp/B07DJ16CD6/ref=sr_1_1_s_it?s=grocery&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1547586535&#038;sr=1-1-spons&#038;keywords=vita+coco+coconut+water&#038;th=1" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Vita-Coco-Organic-Coconut-Water/dp/B07DJ16CD6/ref=sr_1_1_s_it?s=grocery&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1547586535&#038;sr=1-1-spons&#038;keywords=vita+coco+coconut+water&#038;th=1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Vita Coco Coconut Water

Although you won’t be drinking this to help ease a hangover, coconut water is another great way to get your daily H2O intake (while simultaneously feeling like you’ve been transported to a tropical island). 

Buy It! $18 for 12; amazon.com.

Courtesy Vita Coco
<p>While you&#8217;re on a health kick, why not try this tea made with ginger and peppermint to help ease digestion.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $3.49; <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CTheseHealthy%28andDelicious%21%29DrinkOptionsWillHelpYouSurviveDryJanuary%2Cjessfect%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6088549%2C201901%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Forganic-digestive-health-herbal-supplement-tea-bags-16ct-simply-balanced-153%2F-%2FA-53388227" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/organic-digestive-health-herbal-supplement-tea-bags-16ct-simply-balanced-153/-/A-53388227" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/organic-digestive-health-herbal-supplement-tea-bags-16ct-simply-balanced-153/-/A-53388227" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Simply Balanced After Dinner Tea

While you’re on a health kick, why not try this tea made with ginger and peppermint to help ease digestion.

Buy It! $3.49; target.com.

<p>Made with apple, apple pomace, sweet black berry leaves and peach, sipping on this tea will taste just like a peach bellini!&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>$8.98 for 2 oz., <strong><a href="https://www.davidstea.com/us_en/tea/just-peachy/10436US01VAR0016991.html#q=Just%2BPeachy%C2%A0&amp;lang=en_US&amp;start=2">davidstea.com</a>.</strong></p>
pinterest
DavidsTea Just Peachy 

Made with apple, apple pomace, sweet black berry leaves and peach, sipping on this tea will taste just like a peach bellini! 

Buy It! $8.98 for 2 oz., davidstea.com.

<p>With flu season also in full swing, Tropicana&#8217;s latest creation is exactly what you need. The fruity drink delivers one billion live and active cultures to your gut, plus each serving provides your whole day&rsquo;s vitamin C.&nbsp;Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Peach Passion Fruit.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $3.99; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=595432.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20265&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fjet.com%2Fproduct%2FTropicana-Essentials-Probiotics-Pineapple-Mango-Juice-32-Fl-Oz%2F50d993e36ca9455c8b358862147b5e76&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheseHealthy%28andDelicious%21%29DrinkOptionsWillHelpYouSurviveDryJanuary%2Cjessfect%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6088549%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://jet.com/product/Tropicana-Essentials-Probiotics-Pineapple-Mango-Juice-32-Fl-Oz/50d993e36ca9455c8b358862147b5e76" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jet.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://jet.com/product/Tropicana-Essentials-Probiotics-Pineapple-Mango-Juice-32-Fl-Oz/50d993e36ca9455c8b358862147b5e76" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">jet.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Tropicana Probiotics

With flu season also in full swing, Tropicana’s latest creation is exactly what you need. The fruity drink delivers one billion live and active cultures to your gut, plus each serving provides your whole day’s vitamin C. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Peach Passion Fruit.

Buy It! $3.99; jet.com.

1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10

S. Pellegrino Essenza

The beloved bubbly company’s new line of sparkling water is exactly what you need to ensure you don’t get bored with your drinks this month. Not only are they widely refreshing, but the Mediterranean flavors, Tangerine and Wild Strawberry (our favorite), Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate, and Lemon and Lemon Zest are all zero calories.

Buy It! $21 (for pack of 24), target.com.

Advertisement
2 of 10

Som Sleep 

Instead of drinking a glass of wine to unwind before bed, sip on this supplement thirty minutes before you’re ready to snooze and you’ll be lulled to a better night’s sleep. The formula includes active ingredients like Magnesium and vitamin B6, which provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. The addition of melatonin also helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle throughout the night. Available in both regular and sugar-free.

BUY IT: Som Sleep, $9.99 for 4; getsom.com

3 of 10

Spindrift

Skipping the champagne but still want something bubbly? This line of sparkling waters packs a whole lot of flavor without any added sugar. 

Buy It! Spindrift, $11 for 4 cans; amazon.com.

Advertisement
4 of 10

Suja Organic Kombucha Tea

Kombucha has become a favorite for an alcohol replacement because it has a fun fizzy taste without any of the negative side effects. This probiotic-packed tea comes in four flavors: berry, peach, ginger and green.

Buy It! $3.49; sujajuice.com.

Advertisement
5 of 10

Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee

Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up but can’t attend happy hour? This concentrated cold brew is super smooth and a little goes a long way. 

Buy It! $15 for 32 oz., amazon.com.

Advertisement
6 of 10

Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree

If you’re one of many who are trying the keto diet, this Red Bull flavor has no sugar and provides a kick of energy when you need it most. 

Buy It! $58 for 24 cans; amazon.com.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Vita Coco

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Although you won’t be drinking this to help ease a hangover, coconut water is another great way to get your daily H2O intake (while simultaneously feeling like you’ve been transported to a tropical island). 

Buy It! $18 for 12; amazon.com.

Advertisement
8 of 10

Simply Balanced After Dinner Tea

While you’re on a health kick, why not try this tea made with ginger and peppermint to help ease digestion.

Buy It! $3.49; target.com.

Advertisement
9 of 10

DavidsTea Just Peachy 

Made with apple, apple pomace, sweet black berry leaves and peach, sipping on this tea will taste just like a peach bellini! 

Buy It! $8.98 for 2 oz., davidstea.com.

Advertisement
10 of 10

Tropicana Probiotics

With flu season also in full swing, Tropicana’s latest creation is exactly what you need. The fruity drink delivers one billion live and active cultures to your gut, plus each serving provides your whole day’s vitamin C. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Peach Passion Fruit.

Buy It! $3.99; jet.com.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.