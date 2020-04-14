Healthy Choice Recalls 130,763 Lbs. of Product After Small Rocks Found in Frozen Chicken Meals

Image zoom Healthy Choice

Have a Healthy Choice Power Bowl meal in your freezer? Now’s the time to check that label.

On April 10, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a nationwide recall of approximately 130,763 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken products over fears they may contain “extraneous material, specifically small rocks.”

Conagra Brands, Inc., which owns Healthy Choice, issued the voluntary recall. The problem was discovered, the USDA said, when the company received complaints from consumers about rocks being found in their meals.

Healthy Choice makes a total of 22 varieties of its Power Bowl products, according to its website, but only the 9.5-oz. cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro product is affected by the recall.

The products were produced on Jan. 23, 2020 and have a best by date of Oct. 19, 2020. Customers should look for the label “P115” printed next to the lot code.

Items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada, the USDA said.

“A limited amount of Healthy Choice Chicken Feta & Farro Power Bowls is being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of small rocks that likely remained from harvesting ingredients contained in the product,” Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands’ senior director of communication, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We recalled the product in coordination with the USDA.”

Though there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to consuming the affected products,” the USDA marked the recall as “high risk,” an indicator that serious adverse health consequences could be possible.

Consumers who purchased the products are being urged to throw them away.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the USDA stated.

Any questions about the recall, including refund opportunities, should be directed at Conagra Brands Consumer Care via phone (1-800-672-8240) or email (Consumer.Care@conagra.com).