HBO Responds to the Infamous Coffee Cup Left on Table During Winterfell Feast in Game of Thrones

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

HBO wants to make one thing clear — Daenerys Stormborn, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, does not drink lattes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Game of Thrones has had a slew of viral moments this season, one that was wholly unanticipated was the rogue appearance of a modern-day coffee cup during a scene in Winterfell’s great hall during last night’s episode, “The Last of the Starks”.

The blink-and-you-miss-it snafu happened during the post-battle feast (where pretty much everyone in Winterfell still alive was getting drunk — except for Arya).

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

During the dinner sequence, a disposable cup appeared next to a morose-looking Daenerys as Tormund Giantsbane toasted her secret lover (and even more secret nephew… for now) Jon Snow.

A day after the cup’s anachronistic appearance, HBO finally responded — and no, Bran didn’t warg into the future to an age when coffee exists.

In response, HBO said in a statement to PEOPLE, which they also shared on the show’s Twitter account, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

While many fans jumped to the conclusion that the cup in question was from Starbucks, it’s more likely the cup of tea was courtesy of the production’s craft services.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Fans Theorize Daenerys Targaryen Is Going ‘Mad’ — Just Like Her Dad

While the cup only appeared in one two-second shot, it’s already earned its spot in Game of Thrones history as one of the show’s most meme-able featured extras.

In addition to the 21st century cup’s appearance and then disappearance, the show’s tense fourth episode of its eighth and final season also featured one character popping the question, a few unexpected deaths, a drunken hook-up and lots and lots of drinking.

Read PEOPLE’s full recap of “The Last of the Starks” here.