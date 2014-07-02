Image zoom

When Haylie Duff is planning the menu for at an-home date night with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, spending hours in a hot kitchen is the last thing on her mind. Instead, she chooses foods that are simple to prepare but deliver lots of flavor.

“I’m all about using what you already have in your house, without a ton of steps and ingredients,” Duff tells PEOPLE in the July 14th issue, on newsstands Friday. “It’s all about keeping it easy so you actually want to do it.”

Her menu of herb-crusted rack of lamb, spicy yogurt cauliflower, and peaches with yogurt and pistachios took no time at all, she says in the exclusive video below. Just as importantly, it satisfied the couple’s eating styles — she’s a foodie, he’s more meat-and-potatoes and admits he only began eating vegetables in 2012, when he and Duff started dating.

Says Rosenberg, a T-shirt entrepreneur, “She definitely has opened up what I’m willing to eat. My diet was very bland and now I’m eating stuff like octopus — stuff you couldn’t pay me a million dollars to try three years ago.” He also counts Duff’s roasted brussels sprouts with mustard as a favorite.

Her cauliflower recipe is simple and free from hard-to-find ingredients. “I had gotten a cauliflower at the farmer’s market and needed to use it up, and I just started putting random things from my refrigerator into a bowl and came up with an awesome dressing that you drizzle over roasted cauliflower. It has a ton of flavors — turmeric, chili powder, sesame oil, capers, olive oil and yogurt.

“I was so obsessed when I tasted it and thought, ‘I have to make this again because it’s so good,” said the cookbook author whose TV show, “Real Girl’s Kitchen,” launched in June.

Ready to throw some spice into your next date night? Try her delicious cauliflower recipe now — and see her entire menu in new issue of PEOPLE .

Image zoom

Spicy Yogurt Cauliflower

Makes 3 to 4 servings

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp. capers, chopped

1 tbsp. finely chopped chives

1 tbsp. Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. roasted chili paste, (optional)

1 clove minced garlic

2 pinches ground turmeric

1 pinch chili powder

1 small head cauliflower, trimmed and separated into florets

1.Preheat oven to 400˚. Whisk together olive oil and next 9 ingredients; set aside.

2. Arrange cauliflower on a lightly greased aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at

400F for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden, stirring once after 10 minutes. Transfer pan to

wire rack. Drizzle cauliflower with olive oil mixture; toss gently. Serve immediately.

—Nancy Mattia, reporting by Catherine Kast