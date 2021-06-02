Enjoy Shaved Ice and Frozen Treats in Minutes with This Snow Cone Machine That’s on Sale for $40
Eating a snow cone is one of the sweetest ways to cool down this summer. While you could book a trip to Hawaii for their cool and refreshing shaved ice treat, there's one snow cone machine that rivals the tropical islands' icy dessert and can be made right at home. Shoppers looking for a chilled dessert love the Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine that makes "soft, fluffy snow" in two minutes, and it's on sale for $40 on Amazon.
The Hawaiian snow cone machine quickly makes frozen treats with the push of a button. In fact, shoppers say the process is "pretty effortless." All you have to do is fill the circular ice molds with water (tap works!) and then freeze it. When you're craving a treat, thaw the ice block for a few minutes before popping it in the machine, then hold down the gray motor button on top.
The shaved ice maker has a stainless steel blade that can adjust to create various textures. Reviewers who've had the Hawaiian snow cone maker for over a year recommend a light-to-medium pressure as your push down on the button for the fluffiest shaved ice. Any harder and you'll end up with a "crunchy" texture.
Shoppers call the Amazon best-seller a "reliable source of joy" in their home and have given it over 4,300 five-star ratings thanks to its easy-to-use functions and ability to deliver all sorts of frozen treats.
Many shoppers love to eat it straight as shaved ice while others use it to make snow cones, slushies, Filipino shaved ice sundaes, and Japanese shaved ice desserts. And because it measures up to the legendary shaved ice from the Aloha State, people even refer to the machine as the "best part of Hawaii, now in my kitchen."
Although the machine does make some noise, reviewers confirm that it's no louder than a blender — and the results are worth it. "It has never failed to give our family, friends, [and] neighborhood kids perfect shaved ice all summer," writes one Amazon shopper. "The motor on the shaved ice maker is loud, but that's to be expected when you consider how hard it's working to give you a perfect cup of shaved ice… The shaved ice maker is worth every penny."
For a delicious treat in just two minutes, try the Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine that's on sale right now for $40.
