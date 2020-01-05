Harry Styles Leaves $2,020 Tip After Dinner with Adele and James Corden on Anguilla Vacation

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Harry Styles made sure one server’s new year got off to a very plentiful start!

Shortly after the “Adore You” singer, 25, was spotted on vacation in Anguilla with longtime pal James Corden and Adele, an employee at a local restaurant shared that Styles left a $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill after picking up the check on Saturday night.

“Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the employee wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the bill, which also featured a handwritten note from Styles, saying, “Happy new year!”

“@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele,” the employee continued, referring to the equally generous tip the Blue Bloods star recently left after dining at an IHOP in Illinois.

Having a bit of fun with the stars, the employee went on to share several photos of Styles and Corden.

“Great night with great peeps @j_corden @harrystyles! Salud!” the employee wrote alongside one group photo, while captioning another silly picture, “@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be… @j_corden photobombing!??? For real?”

The three British stars were first spotted enjoying their time together over the weekend.

In photos posted on Twitter Saturday, Adele, 31, was seen smiling as she ran across the shore into the ocean while wearing a navy patterned dress.

Styles’ sighting with Adele prompted fans to wonder if a collaboration between the two artists could be in the works, as the former One Direction member has spoken warmly of the songstress in the past.

Styles previously shared in a 2017 BBC radio interview that Adele gave him a copy of her album 21 when he reached the milestone age, adding that she told him, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck,” reported NME.

”I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice,” he added.

Multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that Adele is ready to release new songs sooner than later.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” said a source close to the artist. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

On her previous albums 19, 21, and 25, the mom of one poured her heart into her art, and a music industry insider said Adele’s upcoming work will be just as personal.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before,” added the industry insider. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.“