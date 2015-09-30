Harry Potter Fans Can Have Dinner in the Great Hall at Hogwarts

Want to celebrate the holiday season in a truly magical way, Harry Potter fans? Then how about a winter dinner in the Great Hall at Hogwarts.



Proving dreams to come true, luckily Londoners will have the chance to attend the first-ever “Dinner in the Great Hall,” hosted by The Warner Bros. Studio Tour on December 3.

Guests will dine in the authentic Harry Potter setting, decorated with props featured in the first of the eight films, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The two-course meal will include “all the trimmings” and foods featured in the books—such as flaming Christmas pudding, hams studded with cherries, dessert bowls on Platform 9¾ and, of course, butterbeer. Did we mention that guests will also be given their own wand? (!!!!)

Muggle diners can also explore parts of the Studio Tour like the Gryffindor common room and the Weasley’s family kitchen at The Burrow, which will be dressed up for the holiday season.

Tickets are $350 for the dinner, which will be open to guests 18 and over.