Here's What It's Like to Eat Christmas Dinner in Hogwarts' Great Hall (PHOTOS)

Harry Potter fans, beware: Extreme FOMO awaits you.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London opened the doors to Hogwarts on Thursday to serve Christmas dinner in the wizardry school’s iconic Great Hall for fans who paid $350.

The holiday dinner was served in the Leavesden studio where much of the Harry Potter movies were filmed (which will also be the set of the Potter prequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.) The whole set, including Gryffindor common room and the Weasley kitchen in The Burrow, were covered in Christmas decorations.

Time reports that fans lucky enough to attend the dinner, many of whom dressed up in robes and gowns, were treated to canapés, champagne and an elaborate feast of ham, roast potatoes, peas, roast turkey stuffed with cranberry and sausage, lasagna with zucchini and much, much more.

The final course? An ice-cold mug of butterbeer topped with a healthy swirl of whipped cream.

The set was decked out for the holidays, the hall lined with snow-capped Christmas trees and walls adorned with wreathes, lanterns and garlands.

The 200 guests, who sat in tables of 10, posted their pictures from the dinner on social media, because what good is it living out everyone’s wildest fantasy if there’s no photo evidence?

Fans could pose by green screens, making it look like they were riding the Hogwarts Express or gliding through London on the Weasley’s flying car.

Janet Renfrew, 27, bought tickets for herself and her twin sister, Elspeth — and flew all the way from Scotland for the occasion.

“We’ve grown up with Harry Potter,” Elspeth told Time. “And we were always the same age as him so we feel like we went to Hogwarts with him.”