The Harry Potter series is full of wizarding tricks and magical treats. In the seven books and eight movies, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson) indulge in Fizzing Whizbees, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans and mugs of butterbeer in between battles against "He Who Must Not Be Named."

Served hot and foaming at the Three Broomsticks tavern in the series, the IRL drink is served in several spots around the world including the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Parks & Resorts, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and Harry Potter New York.

Our Muggle twist on the butterscotch-flavored drink is much cooler. It's layered with caramel sauce, cream soda, whipped cream and homemade butterbeer ice cream — magically made without any churning.

courtesy Everett Collection

Harry Potter Butterbeer Ice-Cream Floats

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

¼ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2½ cups heavy whipping cream, divided

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk, chilled

3 (12-oz.) bottles cream soda, chilled

Sweetened whipped cream, for topping

1. Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with waxed paper; set aside. Stir together brown sugar, butter, vanilla and ½ cup of the heavy cream in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens into a caramel-like sauce and coats the back of a wooden spoon, about 15 minutes. Set aside butterbeer sauce; let cool completely.

2. Beat remaining 2 cups cream in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium speed, until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. With mixer running, slowly add condensed milk; beat until cream is thick and fluffy, about 1 minute. Reserve ½ cup of the cooled butterbeer sauce for later; add remaining sauce to the cream mixture. Beat until just combined, 15 seconds.

3. Pour ice cream base into prepared loaf pan. Drizzle ¼ cup of reserved butterbeer sauce on top, and swirl into base with a knife. Cover and freeze at least 6 hours or overnight.

4. To serve, drizzle some of the remaining butterbeer sauce inside of 4 tall glasses or glass mugs, reserving some for topping. Fill each glass about ½ full with cream soda. Gently place 1 large scoop of ice cream in each glass. Top with a generous dollop of whipped cream, and drizzle with remaining butterbeer sauce. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 6 hours, 45 minutes (includes freezing time)