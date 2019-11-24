Restaurateur Harry Morton, 38, Found Dead in Beverly Hills Home by Younger Brother

Image zoom Harry Morton John Shearer/WireImage

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, has died. He was 38.

Morton died on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department tells PEOPLE he was found dead in his Beverly Hills home. A source says Harry’s younger brother Matthew was the one to find the restauranteur unresponsive.

There was no evidence of foul play and an autopsy report is pending.

In addition to founding the chain of Mexican restaurants, Morton was the former owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, which Johnny Depp once was a co-owner of as well. Morton was also an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse.

Over the years, Morton was romantically linked to numerous Hollywood actresses, including Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston.

Harry Morton, Peter Morton and Matthew Morton Donato Sardella/WireImage

Morton comes from a long line of restaurant owners. His father, Peter Morton, is the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, while his grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Morton’s half-sister, Domino Harvey, died of an overdose in 2005 at the age of 35. Harvey’s mother, model Paulene Stone, was Morton’s father’s first wife.

Pink Taco has locations across the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Los Vegas. The original location opened in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Harry got his introduction into the foodservice industry while working summers at the Hard Rock Hotel in Vegas, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In March, Harry purchased a home in Beverly Hills that was once owned by Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla for around $25.46 million, the Times reported, which also noted that the property was previously owned by Harry’s father for two years, although Peter was not the home’s most recent owner, having sold it in 2014 for $14.5 million.