Restaurateur Harry Morton's Cause of Death Remains Mystery After Coroner Completes Autopsy

Authorities are still not sure why Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, died suddenly over the weekend at just 38 years of age, PEOPLE confirms.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE that Harry’s cause of death has officially been deferred pending additional investigation. However, the coroner did confirm that an autopsy was completed on Monday.

The news comes two days after Harry died at age 38. A spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE he was found dead on Saturday in his Beverly Hills home.

Harry’s younger brother Matthew found the business owner unresponsive, a source told PEOPLE.

There was no evidence of foul play, authorities noted.

Image zoom Harry Morton Billy Farrell/Getty Images

RELATED: Restaurateur Harry Morton, 38, Found Dead in Beverly Hills Home by Younger Brother

Harry comes from a long line of restaurant owners. Harry’s father, Peter Morton, is the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, while his grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Pink Taco, the trendy Mexican eatery Harry founded, issued a statement about his death shortly after the news broke.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Pink Taco has locations across the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas. The original location opened in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

In addition to founding the chain of Mexican restaurants, Harry was the former owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, which Johnny Depp once was a co-owner of as well. The restaurateur was also an investor in nightclub Beacher’s Madhouse.

Image zoom Harry Morton John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Mourns Ex-Boyfriend Harry Morton After His Death at 38: ‘Best Friends. Best Life’

Harry got his introduction into the foodservice industry while working summers at the Hard Rock Hotel in Vegas, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Over the years, Harry was romantically linked to numerous Hollywood actresses, including Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Aniston.

In March, Harry purchased a home in Beverly Hills that was once owned by Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla for around $25.46 million, the Times reported, which also noted that the property was previously owned by Harry’s father for two years, although Peter was not the home’s most recent owner, having sold it in 2014 for $14.5 million.