Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

'Tis the season of cookies and candy...but some of the best holiday gifts are the ones that will keep you fit and fab!

Image zoom

Harley Pasternak is a celebrity trainer and nutrition expert who has worked with stars from Halle Berry and Lady Gaga to Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. He’s also a New York Times best-selling author, with titles including The Body Reset Diet and The 5-Factor Diet. Tweet him @harleypasternak.

‘Tis the season of cookies and candy…but some of the best holiday gifts are the ones that will keep you fit and fab! Here are some of my favorite things that I’m either wishing for or gifting to others this holiday season. Some are more extravagant than others, but they’re all sure to bring a healthier 2014.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Popcorn can be a great snack. It’s delicious and high in both fiber and protein. However, most popcorn is fried in oil and thus loaded with calories. This popcorn maker keeps the snack low-cal by air popping kernels in less than 3 minutes. Plus, it looks good on your counter, and there’s no oily mess to clean up.

Image zoom

I love blending so much that I based my last book on simple, healthy recipes using a blender. I’d be overjoyed to receive this heavy-duty Vitamix from Santa. It’s the Cadillac of blenders!

Image zoom

This is the best activity monitor in the biz. Not only does it keep track of your steps, it also tells you how many stairs you climbed, calories you burned and hours you slept (including the quality of sleep). Best of all, you can compete with your friends and coworkers by linking your devices, or compete with yourself by setting and tracking personal goals.

Image zoom

These headphones are a game changer. I go back and forth between work calls and my music playlist all day—in the car, at the gym, around the house—so these never leave my ears. They’re comfortable and have the best sound of in-ear headsets that I’ve come across. Bonus: They’re tangle resistant, so I save time and aggravation.

Image zoom

I’ll admit it: It’s boring to walk on the treadmill. But since my wife got us a Netflix membership, I actually look forward to burning calories. Are you an Orange is the New Black fan like me? Give yourself a challenge and take your pace up to a run for 15 seconds every time Alex touches her glasses.

Image zoom

On a busy day, it’s hard to be away from your email and text messages. With this watch I love that I can go for a jog and stay connected—without having to hold my phone in my hand. The watch lets me know who is emailing, texting and calling my cell. Very Dick Tracy.

Image zoom

The hugely popular 1400v2s are super lightweight and come in some awesome color combinations. They’re favorite of my wife—I think they’re on her wish list twice!

Image zoom

While this may fall in the category of “things you could totally do without,” I love this kitchen tool. I eat a ton of Hass avocados (they’re loaded with healthy fat and they’re delicious), and slicing them can get a bit messy, especially if you want your dish to look nice (like if the avocado is topping a salad). This gadget could make a great stocking stuffer for the chef in your family.

Image zoom

I’m allowed a bit of shameless self-promotion, right? But seriously, my book is perfect for those whose New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight and get healthy! You can drop those holiday pounds in 15 days and then keep them off for good.