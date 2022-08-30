Hardee's Partners with Nashville-Based Brewery to Create Strawberry Biscuit-Flavored Beer

The new ale is inspired by the chain's Made From Scratch biscuits

By
Published on August 30, 2022 08:30 AM
Hardees Cider
Photo: Hardee's

Hardee's is reimagining their most popular breakfast item.

The fast food chain has partnered with Nashville-based Southern Grist Brewing Co. to create Strawberry Biscuit Ale. Not only is the indulgent new brew inspired by the menu item mainstay, but it's also actually made with Hardee's biscuits.

The recipe called for more than 200 pounds of the savory treats, which went into the brew. To top off the sweet taste, the cream ale also infuses flavors of strawberry jam and buttermilk.

Starting September 1, the cans will be available at the Southern Grist Brewing Co. taproom in Nashville. Plus, customers in select markets nationwide can purchase the beer on the brewery's website for shipping.

"We can't wait to see fans' reactions to Strawberry Biscuit Ale in celebration of National Biscuit Month," CKE Restaurants Chief Brand Officer Chad Crawford told PEOPLE. "Hardee's is known for our Made from Scratch Biscuits, just as our partner Southern Grist Brewing Co. is known for creating unique flavor profiles in their beers. It felt like a match made in biscuit and beer heaven to bring this concept and collaboration to life."

Hardees Cider
Hardee's

While the local brewery has created more than 900 different flavor iterations since 2016, a beer infused with biscuits is a first.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The brands worked for months to find the right blend of biscuits, strawberry purée, grain, hops, yeast and water. CKE Restaurants Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation Owen Klein said the partnership was the perfect fit since Southern Grist Brewing Co. "approaches brewing with the same mad scientist mentality" that Hardee's uses for their new menu items.

Related Articles
Pumpkin spice products
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
panera bread
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
EPCOT foods
Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
pillsbury soft bake cookies
'Tis The Season for Holiday Treats! All the New Candy Confections and Sweet Snacks in Stores Now
Dunkin' Harpoon flavors
Dunkin' to Release 3 New Beers Brewed with Actual Coffee and Donuts
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
women owned business
45 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About