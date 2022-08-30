Hardee's Partners with Nashville-Based Brewery to Create Strawberry Biscuit-Flavored Beer

Hardee's is reimagining their most popular breakfast item.

The fast food chain has partnered with Nashville-based Southern Grist Brewing Co. to create Strawberry Biscuit Ale. Not only is the indulgent new brew inspired by the menu item mainstay, but it's also actually made with Hardee's biscuits.

The recipe called for more than 200 pounds of the savory treats, which went into the brew. To top off the sweet taste, the cream ale also infuses flavors of strawberry jam and buttermilk.

Starting September 1, the cans will be available at the Southern Grist Brewing Co. taproom in Nashville. Plus, customers in select markets nationwide can purchase the beer on the brewery's website for shipping.

"We can't wait to see fans' reactions to Strawberry Biscuit Ale in celebration of National Biscuit Month," CKE Restaurants Chief Brand Officer Chad Crawford told PEOPLE. "Hardee's is known for our Made from Scratch Biscuits, just as our partner Southern Grist Brewing Co. is known for creating unique flavor profiles in their beers. It felt like a match made in biscuit and beer heaven to bring this concept and collaboration to life."

Hardee's

While the local brewery has created more than 900 different flavor iterations since 2016, a beer infused with biscuits is a first.

The brands worked for months to find the right blend of biscuits, strawberry purée, grain, hops, yeast and water. CKE Restaurants Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation Owen Klein said the partnership was the perfect fit since Southern Grist Brewing Co. "approaches brewing with the same mad scientist mentality" that Hardee's uses for their new menu items.