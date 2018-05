See Amazing Handwritten Recipes from George Washington, Rosa Parks and Other Historical Figures

Hemingway devoted entire paragraphs in his novels to detailed descriptions of food—and he was just as particular about his meals in real life. This recipe, titled “Papa’s Favorite Wild West Burger,” was unearthed as part of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library’s Hemingway Letters Project, and it calls for nine ingredients to be mixed into lean ground beef. His handwritten notes can be found all over the paper, including one that calls for grated cheddar cheese to be added to the beef blend. One scribbled comment on the recipe reads, “There is no reason why a fried hamburger has to turn out gray, greasy, paper-thin and tasteless.”