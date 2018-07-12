Handmaid's Tale Wines Pulled After One Day Amidst Fierce Backlash Over 'Rape-Themed' Marketing

Fans are not happy with The Handmaid’s Tale‘s latest marketing stunt.

The Hulu series is facing internet backlash after the show’s producer MGM released a line of wines on Tuesday inspired by the characters from the dystopian TV show to be sold on Lot18. Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel‘s characters, Offred and Ofglen, both inspired red wines, while Yvonne Strahovski‘s Serena Joy was a white blend.

A representative for Lot18 confirmed to PEOPLE that the collection has since been cancelled.

According to screenshots on Twitter of the now-deleted Lot18 page for the products, they described Offred as “completely stripped of her rights and freedom.”

“Offred must rely on the one weapon she has left to stay in control — her feminine wiles,” the description continues. “This French Pinot Noir is similarly seductive, its dark berry fruit and cassis aromatics so beguiling it seems almost forbidden to taste. But it’s useless to resist the wine’s smooth and appealingly earthy profile, so you may as well give in. Nolite te bastardes carborundorum, indeed.”

Immediately after hearing the news of the launch, people took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the bottles and the Lot18 descriptions.

“’Can you turn rape into marketing copy?’” one user tweeted. “‘Sure, you bet.’ ‘Great, it’s for Handmaid’s Tale wine.’ ‘Haha, love it.'”

She then followed the tweet with: “‘IT’S USELESS TO RESIST…SO YOU MAY AS WELL GIVE IN.’ Who the f— thinks rape-themed wine is a good idea?”

Another user criticized that the “secret ingredient” in the wine is “roofies.”

One user went on to suggest some “better ideas for merchandising! Handmaid’s Tale the pepper spray. Handmaid’s Tale the IUD. Handmaid’s Tale the enormous donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds.”