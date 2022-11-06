These Hamilton Beach Kitchen Gadgets with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Are All on Sale, Starting at $16

Most people don't have a ton of time to spend in the kitchen whipping up full-course meals from scratch. And that's where a popular brand like Hamilton Beach comes in.

The brand is known for its easy-to-use gadgets that help simplify your kitchen routine, whether that's making your morning cup of coffee, juicing your favorite green drink, or whipping up some Belgian waffles.

And right now, there are tons of top-rated Hamilton Beach kitchen gadgets on sale at Amazon, with prices starting at $16. There are best-sellers marked down, like this electric coffee grinder and this food processor and vegetable chopper. Keep on reading to see more of the best deals on Hamilton Beach kitchen finds that all have thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.

Shop Hamilton Beach Kitchen Gadgets:

Are you looking for an easy breakfast that can be made in minutes and go with you as you head out the door? A quick way to get in your fruit and veggie fix is with a smoothie and the now-$17 Hamilton Beach Personal Blender. With this little machine that has more than 59,000 five-star ratings, you just press a button, and soon enough, you have a fruit smoothie, shake, and even an icy drink ready, right in the 14-ounce BPA-free travel jar. The blender jar comes with a travel lid that doubles as a to-go cup, so it fits in most car cup holders.

One shopper shared that the device is "perfect" for making morning smoothies and they were so impressed by the blender, they bought another one as a gift for a friend, too. "[Its] powerful motor breaks up frozen fruit, [has] easy-to-view measurement indicators, [and is a] quick clean up," they added.

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Personal Blender, $16.99 (orig. $21.85); amazon.com

While a shake or smoothie is refreshing in the morning, there is nothing quite like sipping on a hot beverage — and yes, we're talking about coffee.

The Hamilton Beach Brewstation Dispensing Coffee Maker is available for $50 right now, and it brews up to 12 cups of coffee like a traditional maker — however, it holds the liquid in its internal tank so no carafe is necessary. Plus, the internal heater will keep your coffee hot and fresh for up to four hours. One five-star reviewer said it "works like a dream" and added that the system delivers coffee at a drinkable temperature instead of scalding your tongue.

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Brewstation Dispensing Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

To suit more of your coffee needs, you'll want to consider the Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder that's on sale for $16. Made from stainless steel, this Amazon top-seller with over 37,000 five-star ratings, creates a freshly ground cup of Joe for those who prefer to use freshly ground beans with every use. Its grinding bowl is removable, which makes for easy filling, and it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

A shopper wrote, "This grinder is perfect for a single person. [It] grinds fine enough for a drip coffee maker, or any desired grind your application, [and] the size is small enough for easy storage."

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

The Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine is the best-selling centrifugal juicer at Amazon, and it's currently marked down as well. It comes equipped with a powerful electric motor for quick use and features a three-inch chute, which allows for whole fruits and vegetables to be added in without having to cut them beforehand. One five-star reviewer shared that they have owned the juicer for three years and they still "absolutely love it." They added that it's the "best juicer for your money" and highlighted how it's easy to clean, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine, $69.99 (orig. $77.85); amazon.com

No matter which kitchen gadget(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a device you'll never want to part with. Check out more on-sale Hamilton Beach kitchen gadgets below, and be sure to add them to your cart right away, as there's no telling how long these deals will last.

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper and Mini Food Processor, $27.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer, $18.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker, $26.24 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach 68330N Automatic Ice Cream Maker, $41.81 (orig. $62.89); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.