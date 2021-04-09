This ‘Time-Saving’ Appliance Cooks Up Perfect Egg McMuffin Dupes at Home

Profile Menu
Breakfast may be regarded as the most important meal of the day, but it's not always the easiest. Mornings are hectic, and if you're prone to hitting the snooze button (no judgement) or you're in charge of getting little ones out the door along with yourself, you may not find the time to whip up a balanced meal. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a kitchen appliance that's healthier and more convenient than fast food but makes breakfast sandwiches that are just as indulgent. Meet the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker.
Breakfast sandwiches are a time-consuming and ambitious weekday meal — they require multiple steps, multiple ingredients, and multiple kitchen tools — but thanks to the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker, "breakfast sandwiches are no longer just for weekends." With the appliance, you can make your sandwich in four easy steps. Layer on your choice of bread (and feel free to think outside the box using bagels, biscuits, or even pancakes), cooked meat, cheese, and egg, cook for four to five minutes (the included timer will let you know when it's done), and remove the plates to reveal your sammie. Since the appliance is dual-sided you can cook two separate meals at once, without filling up your sink with extra dishes.
Buy It! Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $39.99; amazon.com
Each attachment from the machine is removable and dishwasher safe, so you don't need to waste time cleaning up. The cookware that can't go in the dishwasher (think the physical plates stuck to the appliance) is non-stick, so you're not left scrapping fried egg off the plates when you need to be out the door.
Amazon shoppers are so impressed with their egg sandwich results, they're comparing them to fast food favorites from Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's. One reviewer who would "give this six stars if [they] could" writes, "The Dunkin' Donuts bagel, egg, bacon, and cheese sandwich is identical! Just [made] English muffin ones this morning and tasted like McDonald's. It is small, healthy because you know what is in your food, and easy to clean!"
They also love that it's saving them the time they might have previously spent sitting in the fast-food line. A shopper notes: "We like the McDonald's Egg McMuffin and tried creating it at home with Thomas Original muffins, Canadian bacon, and an egg. Frying pan (egg, Canadian bacon), toaster (muffin), and in less than 30 minutes would have two "Tom" Egg McMuffins. This product is a time saver. Everything goes into the "Sandwich Maker" and out come two wonderful McMuffins in about six minutes (one minute preheat)."
In addition to whipping up traditional breakfast sandwiches, you can also make low-carb or keto-friendly options by swapping the bread for vegetables or protein. P.S. The Hamilton Beach website offers over 20 sandwich recipes so you never have to eat the same thing twice.
If you, like Amazon customers, are "getting hungry just thinking about it," grab the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $40 at Amazon, now.
