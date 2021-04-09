This ‘Time-Saving’ Appliance Cooks Up Perfect Egg McMuffin Dupes at Home

Breakfast sandwiches are a time-consuming and ambitious weekday meal — they require multiple steps, multiple ingredients, and multiple kitchen tools — but thanks to the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker, "breakfast sandwiches are no longer just for weekends." With the appliance, you can make your sandwich in four easy steps. Layer on your choice of bread (and feel free to think outside the box using bagels, biscuits, or even pancakes), cooked meat, cheese, and egg, cook for four to five minutes (the included timer will let you know when it's done), and remove the plates to reveal your sammie. Since the appliance is dual-sided you can cook two separate meals at once, without filling up your sink with extra dishes.