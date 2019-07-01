Halo Top Milkshakes Are Coming to Subway and They're All 350 Calories or Less

Image zoom Subway

Halo Top is about to make their low-calorie ice cream more accessible (and more drinkable) for fans around the country.

The light dessert company announced on Monday that they have a new partnership with Subway restaurants. From July 22 through September 4, the pair will team up to introduce the first Halo Top “hand-spun” milkshakes at 1,000 Subway locations as part of a test phase.

The milkshakes, which have 350 calories or less and 20 grams of protein each, will come in three flavors: vanilla bean, chocolate and strawberry. They will be available at restaurants in six cities — Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The collaboration came about after the two companies realized their shared values of creating “better-for-you options,” said Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer, Len Van Popering, in a press release.

“We enjoy finding creative and innovative ways for people to eat more ice cream (and feel good about it),” added Halo Top’s President & COO, Doug Bouton, “and we think this partnership provides the perfect platform to do just that.”

The Subway milkshakes are the first of their kind from Halo Top — though the company has recently expanded their business to include more than just low-calorie pints of ice cream. Earlier this year, they introduced Halo Top Pops with 50-60 calories per pop. They’ve also experimented with Halo Top soft serve at pop-up locations in New York City and the permanent scoop shop in Los Angeles.

The line up of their original pints continues to expand with over 25 flavors in dairy and dairy-free options. The latest addition was the limited-edition Key Lime Pie flavor.