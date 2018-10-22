Easy, Spooky Treats for Your Halloween Party

The countdown to Halloween is on.

Whether you’re planning to throw a big bash for the kids, join the neighborhood costume party, or just curl up on the couch to watch Hocus Pocus for the hundredth time, you need the right snacks to set the mood. These spooky dessert ideas are easy, fast and require virtually no decorating skills at all—plus, the simple assembly directions means you won’t turn your kitchen into a horror scene.

Check out these booo-tiful treats:

TAKES 10 MINUTES: Pastry chef Jacques Torres tops his thick peanut butter hot chocolate recipe with hauntingly-cute, whipped cream ghosts that eventually melt to create the creamiest cocoa for a cold fall night. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

Victor Protasio

TAKES 30 MINUTES: The Office star Angela Kinsey, who now hosts YouTube’s Baking with Josh and Ange with husband Josh Snyder, reveals there’s more ways than one to use a shot glass at a party. With three main ingredients (cookies, cream cheese, and pumpkin puree) these Graveyard Pumpkin Pie Shooters are an easy last-minute treat for kids and adults. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

Victor Protasio

TAKES 40 MINUTES: If you’re a fan of classic Rice Krispie Treats, you’re going to loooove this version made with browned butter. The flavors are sweeter, nuttier, and just dreamier in general. To make these Mummy Rice Krispie Treats, Food Network star Brandi Milloy pops on some candy eyes and wraps the bars in fruit leather. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

Victor Protasio

TAKES 1 HOUR:If you’re looking for something a little more ghoulish for your party, this is the dessert for you. Austin-based pastry chef Dennis Van‘s Red ‘Dead’ Velvet Cake is a blood-red cake covered in cream cheese and splattered with red food coloring. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

Victor Protasio

For even more spooky fun to help get you into the Halloween spirit, try our other 50 easy-to-make Halloween desserts.