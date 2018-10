31 Creepy-Cute Treats You Can Actually Make for Halloween

Tia Mowry’s creepy-cute confection is an “easy, no-bake recipe” you can make with kids. “All of the ingredients are super easy to find too,” says the star of YouTube’s Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix. The secret to getting the “spikes” in Frankenstein’s hair is to dip the top of the pop into melted chocolate then quickly drag the chocolate slightly downward with a wooden toothpick. Get the recipe HERE.