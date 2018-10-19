Not Just Candy! Everywhere You Can Get Free (or Cheap) Food for Halloween

Candy isn’t the only treat being given for free this Halloween.

Though there’s still a few days until the ghoulishly festive holiday, some of the best fast food freebies are those leading up to it. Be warned: you might need a costume or a coupon code to qualify for the deal. Read on for the best bargains at chains around the country.

Chipotle

It’s that time of year again. Chipotle is bringing back their Boorito deal for anyone who dresses up. Grab a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for $4 at participating stores, or get the same deal through the Chipotle app or online (for both pickup and delivery) by using the code BOORITO.

The Cheesecake Factory

Customers who order from the chain restaurant through DoorDash from Monday, October 29 through Wednesday, October 31 will receive a complimentary slice of either the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. All you need to do is order $30 worth of food through the DoorDash app or website—which offers delivery in over 300 cities across the United States—and enter the code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

Krispy Kreme

Instead of candy, the sweet chain is handing out a free doughnut to any customers in costume on October 31.

Applebee’s

Thirty one days of sweet, spooky cocktails! Don’t worry, you wallet is safe. Applebee’s is serving Dollar Zombie Rum cocktails throughout the month. Made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime, the cocktails are survived with a gummy brain to set the living-dead theme.

Baskin-Robbins

In honor of their “Celebrate 31” promotion, the ice cream shop is selling any regular or kid-sized scoop for $1.50 on Halloween. All flavors are included in the deal.

Bubba Gump Shrimp

The kids are alright! This child-friendly family restaurant is allowing kids to eat for free at the restaurant with the purchase of an adult meal on Halloween. A few other restaurants offering this deal includes Carrrow’s Restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick and Joe’s Crab Shack.

Chili’s

Pumpkin season has been welcomed with $5 margaritas at this Tex-Mex food chain. For the entire month of October, Chili’s has introduced “The Great Pumpkin” margarita made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Pumpkin Spice syrup, Fresh Sour and Captain Morgan rum.