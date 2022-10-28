Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and More Restaurants Conjuring Up Free Food and Deals for Halloween

These killer discounts at chain restaurants are all treats, no tricks

By
Published on October 28, 2022 12:27 PM
TGI Fridays Halloween Food Deals
Photo: Courtesy of TGI Fridays

Too old to trick-or-treat but still looking for a thrill on Halloween? Check out these scary-good deals from chain restaurant to get in the spirit leading up to the holiday on Oct. 31.

7-Eleven: On Oct. 31, enjoy a BOGO deal on large pizzas to balance all of the sweets with something savory. Plus, loyalty members can order $5 large pizzas from the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Halloween.

Baked by Melissa: Check out the miniature cupcake spot for bite-sized Halloween spirit. Through Oct. 31, customers who purchase a Halloween-themed 50-pack of cupcakes will receive a free Boo Crew 6-pack.

The Cheesecake Factory: If you can't wait for Reese's cups or Hershey's bars on Monday, then the restaurant chain has the sweet treat for you. Customers ordering takeout or delivery can use the promo code TREAT22 to enjoy a complimentary slice of Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate bar cheesecake.

Cheesecake Factory Halloween Food Deals
Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

Chipotle: Chipotle's BOO-ritos are back. All fans have to do is sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit the chain in costume on Oct. 31, after 3 pm and before the location closes, to get the free entree.

Insomnia Cookies: If Halloween treats are not enough then celebrate all Halloweekend with the late-night cookie chain. From Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, the bakery spot is offering customers in costume one free cookie.

Jamba: Don't forget about your fruits and vegetables this Halloween! From Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, reward members can buy one smoothie and get the second for 50% off.

Krispy Kreme: If you want a scary-good deal then look no further. The donut chain, cleverly coined "Krispy Skreme" for the holiday, will hand out one free donut to customers in costume on Oct. 31.

Sonic: Some people enjoy candy corn in October and others enjoy corndogs. On Halloween, fans of the latter can enjoy $.50 corn dogs all day at Sonic.

TGI Fridays: Score big this Monday at TGI Fridays. After 5 pm on Halloween, guests can score $.50 bone-in or boneless wings when dining at the restaurant chain. Plus, all month-long, fans can grab some boo-zy deals with $4 cocktails, $5 wine and $2 beers.

Related Articles
halloween treats
All the Chain Restaurants Giving Out Free Food and Scary-Good Deals for Halloween
disposable coffee cup
Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More Are Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Coffee (and Donuts)
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Krispy Kreme free donuts
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
donuts
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day on Friday — Plus More Deals to Know
Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
The 34 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs of 2022
Veteran's Day Freebies
Veterans Day 2021: Every Restaurant Offering Free Food for Active and Inactive Military Members
National Ice Cream Day credit: carvel
Carvel, Baskin-Robbins, and More Are Offering Special Deals for National Ice Cream Day
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Valentine's food deals
Valentine's Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Use While Spreading the Love
Buffalo Wild Wings
Super Bowl 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Score Big on Game Day
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
pie-day
Pi Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Check Before You Order Pie or Pizza
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Krispy Kreme Krispy Skreme Halloween
Krispy Kreme Unveils 4 New Halloween Donuts — Here's How to Get a Dozen for Just $1