Too old to trick-or-treat but still looking for a thrill on Halloween? Check out these scary-good deals from chain restaurant to get in the spirit leading up to the holiday on Oct. 31.

7-Eleven: On Oct. 31, enjoy a BOGO deal on large pizzas to balance all of the sweets with something savory. Plus, loyalty members can order $5 large pizzas from the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Halloween.

Baked by Melissa: Check out the miniature cupcake spot for bite-sized Halloween spirit. Through Oct. 31, customers who purchase a Halloween-themed 50-pack of cupcakes will receive a free Boo Crew 6-pack.

The Cheesecake Factory: If you can't wait for Reese's cups or Hershey's bars on Monday, then the restaurant chain has the sweet treat for you. Customers ordering takeout or delivery can use the promo code TREAT22 to enjoy a complimentary slice of Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate bar cheesecake.

Chipotle: Chipotle's BOO-ritos are back. All fans have to do is sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit the chain in costume on Oct. 31, after 3 pm and before the location closes, to get the free entree.

Insomnia Cookies: If Halloween treats are not enough then celebrate all Halloweekend with the late-night cookie chain. From Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, the bakery spot is offering customers in costume one free cookie.

Jamba: Don't forget about your fruits and vegetables this Halloween! From Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, reward members can buy one smoothie and get the second for 50% off.

Krispy Kreme: If you want a scary-good deal then look no further. The donut chain, cleverly coined "Krispy Skreme" for the holiday, will hand out one free donut to customers in costume on Oct. 31.

Sonic: Some people enjoy candy corn in October and others enjoy corndogs. On Halloween, fans of the latter can enjoy $.50 corn dogs all day at Sonic.

TGI Fridays: Score big this Monday at TGI Fridays. After 5 pm on Halloween, guests can score $.50 bone-in or boneless wings when dining at the restaurant chain. Plus, all month-long, fans can grab some boo-zy deals with $4 cocktails, $5 wine and $2 beers.