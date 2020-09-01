A Guide to the Best Halloween Treats You Can Find at Walt Disney World This Year
It's almost spooky season at Walt Disney World! The four parks are offering an array of fall-inspired treats that feature flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more. Click through to see some of the ghoulish offerings coming to the parks on Sept. 8.
Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket
Popcorn tastes so much better in a souvenir bucket, especially when it's a pumpkin Mickey.
Available at popcorn carts throughout the parks.
Not So Poison Apple Cupcake
Don't worry, this apple is perfectly edible! The Snow White-themed cupcake is made of a spiced apple-flavored cake with pecan-crunch buttercream.
Available at the Pinocchio Village House in the Magic Kingdom.
Halloween Cupcakes
An edible pumpkin Mickey head sits atop your choice of vanilla or chocolate cupcake.
Available at Sunshine Seasons in Epcot on Oct. 31 only.
Poor Unfortunate Souls Float
You don't want to fall victim to Ursula's spells, but this float sure is hard to resist. Creamy vanilla soft serve is blended with black raspberry syrup and Coca-Cola to make a seriously devious dessert.
Available at Storybook Treats in the Magic Kingdom.
Scar Cupcake
This Lion King-themed cupcake is made with red velvet cake, filled with fluffy marshmallow cream, finished with chocolate marshmallow frosting, and topped with white chocolate pebbles, white chocolate flames, and an edible Scar piece.
Available in Animal Kingdom.
Box of Bones Chocolate Eclair
The classic French dessert gets a spooky makeover. The chocolate eclair is filled with dark chocolate mousse and dotted with white chocolate bones.
Available at the Backlot Express in Hollywood Studios.
Frozen Apple Cider
Choose whether to make this festive drink boo-zy with Crown Royal Regal Apple or not.
Available in Hollywood Studios.
Pumpkin Tiramisu
Try an autumnal twist on this Italian dessert where mascarpone cream is layered between luscious pumpkin cake.
Available at Rosie's All-American Cafe inside Hollywood Studios.
Pumpkin Spice Milkshake
Blended with pumpkin pie spices and topped with whipped cream, warm caramel sauce, sprinkles, and a Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow straw, nothing screams fall quite like this shake.
Available at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies in the Magic Kingdom.
Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve Sundae
Similar to the pumpkin spice milkshake, this creamy soft serve is also topped with whipped cream, black and orange Halloween sprinkles, and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
Available at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies in the Magic Kingdom.
Mickey Cinnamon Roll
Enjoy a breezy evening in the Magic Kingdom with a freshly baked Mickey Mouse cinnamon roll that's drizzled with orange and white icing.
Available at Main Street Bakery.
Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae
A spook-tacular sundae! Vanilla ice cream is topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream, black and orange Halloween sprinkles, and finished off with two pumpkin-flavored Mickey Mouse waffles.
Available at Sleepy Hollow in the Magic Kingdom.
Headless Horseman Rides Again
This ghoulish treat, consisting of Disney's signature strawberry dole whip, is blended with strawberry Fanta and served with a novelty headless horseman straw.
Available at Sunshine Tree Terrace in the Magic Kingdom.
Constance's For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake
Constance Hatchaway's spirit haunts the Haunted Mansion after murdering her five husbands for money. Though her husbands didn't stand a chance, the wedding cakes were all quite delicious! This mini citrus wedding cake is filled with raspberry Bavarian cream, decorated with whipped cream flowers, and topped with a chocolate ax.
Available at Liberty Square Market.