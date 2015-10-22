Ice Cream, Pancakes and Burritos: How To Score Freebies and Deals on Halloween

Even if Halloween isn’t your thing, surely you can get behind free food.

On October 31st, chains around the country are offering spooky deals, freebies and giveaways to celebrate the holiday. Because let’s be real: The true meaning of Halloween is eating candy (and other junk) until you’re paralyzed by your stomach ache.

So, here’s how to eat more, for less — whether or not you decide to whip out your cat ears from college.

Chipotle is selling $3-dollar “booritos” — all you have to do is dress up in a costume that contains an unnecessary component. (Think skeleton who also happens to be a nurse.)

IHOP is giving away free “Scary Face Pancakes” on October 30, the day before Halloween, to children 12 and under.

Baskin-Robbins‘ 70th birthday falls on Halloween, so the chain is celebrating by offering $1.31 scoops of ice cream at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme is rewarding all customers who wear their Halloween costumes to the store on Oct. 31 with a free doughnut.

Sonic will be selling corn dogs for just 50 cents. We’re not sure how this relates to Halloween, but we don’t ask questions when it comes to discounted corn dogs.

Wendy’s is giving away free Junior Frosties to customers who purchase their Halloween coupon booklet for $1. (Proceeds go to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.)