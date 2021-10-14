It's all treats, no tricks at Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Krispy Kreme and more

All the Chain Restaurants Giving Out Free Food and Scary-Good Deals for Halloween

It's officially Halloween season, and to celebrate, some of the biggest brands are giving away free (or discounted) food and drinks to get into the spooky spirit. Here's a round-up of the deals coming your way:

Applebee's: This October, the chain is offering $5 Halloween-themed cocktails. Dracula's Juice combines a Patron Silver margarita with a Bacardi Superior daiquiri, and the Tipsy Zombie cocktail has Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and melon liqueur.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baked by Melissa: For bite-sized Halloween spirit, check out Baked by Melissa. From Oct. 16 through Oct. 31, customers who purchase a Halloween-themed 50-Pack of cupcakes will receive a free Boo Crew 6-Pack.

Baskin-Robbins: In honor of spooky season, the ice cream chain is offering $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more ordered through the Baskin-Robbins app through Oct. 31. Plus, through Oct. 14, get $0 delivery fee on the first Baskin-Robbins order of at least $15 with Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash.

Cheesecake Factory: From Oct. 25 through Oct. 29, get into the Halloween spirit with one free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with a purchase or $40 or more.

Chili's: Too old to trick-or-treat? No problem! The over-21 crowd can head to Chili's and enjoy a $5 Spider Bite 'Rita all October long. The decorated drink features Lunazul Silver tequila, triple sec, fresh sour, blood orange syrup and a spider ring.

IHOP: There's nothing scary about free pancakes! On Oct. 29, kids ages 12 and under can get one free Scary Face Pancake.

Klondike: Can't wait for trick-or-treat candy? Throughout the month of October, text "Confess" to 64827 for a BOGO on Klondike Reese's frozen treats.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme (renamed "Krispy Skreme" for the month of October) will be offering one free doughnut to anyone who visits a shop in their Halloween costume on Oct. 31.

Taco Cabana: Taco Cabana is offering coupon books this Halloween season. For $2, guests get five coupons for free classic Bean and Cheese tacos through Oct. 31. The proceeds from each booklet sold will benefit local food banks in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso.

Tocaya Modern Mexican: Kids ages 12 and under eat free from the kids' menu all Halloweekend at the vegetarian-focused Mexican restaurant (the menu is not exclusively vegetarian and has meat and fish proteins that customers can add). This deal allows one free kids' item per adult with purchase, such as the burrito, quesadilla or chicken strips.