The Best Halloween Candy and Spooky Sweet Treats to Snack on This Year

Available exclusively at Walmart, these five new baking kits are sure to put a spell on any fan of Disney's 1993 beloved film, Hocus Pocus. Retailing for $5.47 each, the mixes offer an array of treats — from cookies to brownies to cupcakes; even a nice, warm hot chocolate. Try the Spell Book Brownies (decorated to look like Winifred's infamous "boooook"), the Binx Cookie Kit (after everyone's favorite talking cat), or the Amuck Amuck Cupcakes (which come with topper cutouts of all three Sanderson sisters).