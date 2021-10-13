The Best Halloween Candy and Spooky Sweet Treats to Snack on This Year
From candy to cookies to donuts, who needs tricks when you have all these delicious Halloween treats?
Monster Mash Cereal
Familiar with General Mills' seasonal Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Frute Brute, and Yummy Mummy cereals? Well to celebrate their 50th anniversary, the whole gang is coming together for a literal monster mash. The new cereal is on shelves now at retailers nationwide for a limited time.
Count Chocula Mini Treat Bars
Speaking of Monster Cereals, also in honor of the products 50th anniversary, General Mills has dropped Count Chocula Mini Treats – bars with the same beloved chocolately cereal and mini marshmallows combination as Count Chocula cereal.
Pringles Glow-in-the-Dark Cans
Pringles is dressing up two of its most popular flavors for Halloween, with limited edition glow-in-the-dark cans. The scary-fun snacks — hilariously dubbed 'Sour Scream & Onion' and 'Oooriginal' — are available now.
GLO-Gurt
Go-Gurt is also getting in on the glow-in-the-dark action. All flavors of the to-go yogurt product will be available this Halloween season as Glo-Gurt, with packets that reveal hidden messages and pictures when shoppers turn out the lights or hold the tubes in front of a light source for 30 seconds. Glo-Gurt boxes are available through on shelves at retailers nationwide now through Oct. 31.
Sugar Factory's I Know What You Did Insane Shake
In honor of Amazon Prime's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Sugar Factory teamed up with the streamer to introduce one sweet and spooky milkshake. Available through Nov. 12, the treat features an indulgent blend of cookies and cream ice cream and vanilla soft serve. It's served in a chocolate-dipped mug with candy corn, bloody bones, gummy worms and Oreo crumbs — and topped with whipped cream and an edible clown emoji.
Hocus Pocus Baking Kits
Available exclusively at Walmart, these five new baking kits are sure to put a spell on any fan of Disney's 1993 beloved film, Hocus Pocus. Retailing for $5.47 each, the mixes offer an array of treats — from cookies to brownies to cupcakes; even a nice, warm hot chocolate. Try the Spell Book Brownies (decorated to look like Winifred's infamous "boooook"), the Binx Cookie Kit (after everyone's favorite talking cat), or the Amuck Amuck Cupcakes (which come with topper cutouts of all three Sanderson sisters).
KitKat Witch's Brew
KitKats get a Halloween makeover with green marshmallow-flavored creme wrapped around the classic crisp wafer.
Brach's Minions Candy Corn
Inspired by the upcoming 2022 movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the beloved characters now have their own candy corn. Just like them, the treat is unique as can be, combining the flavors of banana, blue raspberry and vanilla.
Welch's Fruit Snacks
New this year, trick or treaters will love these festive pouches filled with gummies shaped like bats, witches, ghosts, haunted castles, and pumpkins.
Hershey's Halloween Candy
Hershey's brought back their stacked line-up of Halloween favorites and this year, they conveniently put them together all in one assortment pack. Inside you'll find Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Tombstones, Reese's White Creme Ghosts, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs.
Nerds Halloween Gummy Clusters and Candy Corn
Nerds fans have two new options to enjoy this Halloween! Nerds Halloween Gummy Clusters feature the popular poppable candy (made of sweet, gummy candy coated in tangy, crunchy Nerds) in new festive themed packaging. Meanwhile, Nerds Candy Corn provides candy-coated shells wrapped around soft and chewy fruity centers for a one-of-a-kind experience. Flavors include grape shells with strawberry/grape filling; strawberry-lemon shells with blue raspberry/fruit punch filling; blue raspberry shells with blue raspberry/fruit punch filling; orange shells with cherry/watermelon filling; and watermelon shells with cherry/watermelon filling.
Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites
Kellogg's has a slew of fan-favorite cereals and snacks out in October, in packaging with various Addams Family characters celebrating the release of The Addams Family 2 (each comes with a free digital download of the first Addams Family movie). But fans are sure to go wild over the Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites, which feature cool but creepy glow in the dark packaging. The limited-run flavor is sure to scare up some fun.
Baskin Robbins' Zombie Unicorn Cake
This hauntingly delicious cake features a crushed Oreo-coated sugar cone horn, gooey dripping gel "blood," and a "dirt"-speckled Oreo base. Your fright-night festivities will never be the same.
Hi-Chew Rainbow Cookies
In honor of the new Hi-Chew raspberry flavor and the start of the spooky season, Zola Bakes teamed with the brand to create this wicked new dessert. The bite-sized red and orange ombré cookies are filled with raspberry jam layers and topped with chocolate and spirited decorations, like jack o' lanterns to mummies. They're for sale throughout the month of October, in a Hi-Chew x Zola Bakes Halloween box ($56).
Krispy Kreme Halloween Donuts
The doughnut chain has transformed into "Krispy Skreme" for the spooky season, offering four new adorable Halloween-inspired treats. The doughnuts — decorated like cats, cauldrons and witches' brooms — are available at participating U.S. locations now.
Hershey's Vampire Kisses
These surprise-inside treats have a strawberry-flavored filling you'll want to sink your teeth into.
Spooky String Cheese
If you're in charge of healthy snacks for the Halloween party, try this scary-easy crudite board: just slice up some veggies, add some fruit and then top a few string cheese sticks (like these ones from Sargento) with green pepper triangles for a bewitching treat for all ages.
Reese's Franken-Cups
He's back from the dead! Reese's revived their Frankenstein peanut butter cups — made with milk chocolate on top of bright green creme — for another spooky season.