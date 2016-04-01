Half Their Size's Eve Guzman: I Never Thought I'd Go from 'Fat' to Figure Competitor

Image zoom

Eve Guzman was featured in PEOPLE’s 2015 Half Their Size Issue after going from 277 lbs. to 138 lbs. by dramatically decreasing her portion sizes and sticking to a high protein, low-fat, moderate carb diet. Since her weight loss, the genetic toxicology research assistant and mom of two, 33, has coached people all over the country on how to lose weight, helping them drop a combined 2,950 lbs. In the next phase of her journey, Guzman is preparing to compete in a figure competition, and will be sharing her preparation in an exclusive PEOPLE blog. You can also follow her on Instagram.

It’s officially “peak week” and I am one day out from gracing the stage on Saturday, April 2 at the Midwest Battle of the Champions. I am weighing in at 123 lbs. and about 11 percent body fat, bringing my weight loss while on contest prep to 16 lbs., and my total weight loss to 154 lbs.

The last four weeks have been like a pregnancy with feelings of excitement, fear, happiness, nervousness and accomplishment. Through all of my highs and lows, I am constantly telling myself, “You got the juice” when I start to doubt myself or the process.

Peak week has been a week of fine-tuning the mind and body. I followed a slightly different meal plan this week that has alterations of water, salt and carbs to help get my by body stage-ready and change the cycles of water and glycogen in the muscles.

I will do a water load to help flush the water out of the body before the competition. Increasing your water intake works as a natural diuretic. On my highest day I drink 2 gallons of water. On the stage, you want to have a look that is dry so that your muscles pop out and are exposed more.

Sunday: Rest day – meal prep and write workout for week

Monday: Workout #1: back and legs, workout #2: uphill treadmill cardio

Tuesday: Workout #1: shoulders and chest, workout #2: HIIT interval sprints

Wednesday: Workout #1: moderate intensity cardio, workout #2: biceps, triceps and calves

Thursday: Cardio StairMaster session, begin water load

Friday: No workouts, continue water load

I will also be doing girly things like getting my nails and toes done, my hair done, waxing and tanning while trying to mentally prepare for the show. I don’t know what will happen at the show. I might laugh, I might cry, I might pass out, but hopefully I don’t trip!

What’s on the post-show menu you ask? Chicken wings and dessert of course! I have been dying to have some garlic Parmesan and Asian zing chicken wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, along with Oreos and cake. The indulgence won’t last long though – my cheat celebration cutoff is Sunday morning, and then I will be back on prep for my second show on April 16. I will be back to “tupp-life,” constantly eating on the go to stay on top of my nutrition.

I recently admired my physique in a dressing room mirror. It took me back to the day a dressing room changed my life. I cried in that dressing room because I tried over 15 pairs of jeans on, and couldn’t find any that would fit my size-24 body. I can’t explain how proud I am of myself. I have shed so many tears in this journey – tears of frustration, deprivation, disbelief and gratitude. Who knew this girl had it in her – from fat to figure competitor.