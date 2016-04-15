Half Their Size's Eve Guzman: I Competed in My First Figure Competition After Losing 156 Lbs. – and Took Home a Trophy!

Eve Guzman was featured in PEOPLE’s 2015 Half Their Size Issue after going from 277 lbs. to 138 lbs. by dramatically decreasing her portion sizes and sticking to a high protein, low-fat, moderate carb diet. Since her weight loss, the genetic toxicology research assistant and mom of two, 33, has coached people all over the country on how to lose weight, helping them drop a combined 2,950 lbs. In the next phase of her journey, Guzman is preparing to compete in a figure competition, and will be sharing her preparation in an exclusive PEOPLE blog. You can also follow her on Instagram.

I did it! I competed in my first competition as a figure athlete. Guess what?! I brought home a trophy too! I placed 5th in open figure class A at the Midwest Battle of the Champions. I dreamed it. I believed it. I did it. The experience was amazing – scary, exciting and empowering all at the same time.

My friends, family and supporters poured on the love during the last few days before the competition and really helped to push me through. I seriously don’t know what I would’ve done without them.

All of the messages and emails I received were a blessing. It really showed me how much people believed in me, and how much I had inspired them. I knew the journey would be impactful but didn’t expect this.

This show took me 18 weeks to prep for. During the process I realized you have to love what you’re doing, and have a “why” to really make it work and pull through strong. Contest prep is a huge sacrifice and is worth every drop of effort when you pour into yourself 100 percent.

Yesterday I did my measurements with coach Jennifer Sturges and clocked in at 10.6 percent body fat and 120.8 lbs. I was floored when I saw the numbers. I am down 156 lbs. total. My goal was to hit 10 percent body fat for this show, and I slayed that goal. I dropped my body fat in half during this prep! This was the proof to myself that I really gave my all to this process.

What did I eat after the show? I had a burger and steak fries in between pre-judging and judging, and then after the show I had cake, cupcakes, Oreos, a chocolate covered donut, a little bit of nacho dip and wings! It was good, but not as great as I imagined – though it was definitely a celebration of my hard work.

I woke up only 0.2 lbs. heavier the next day and I was back on prep. I’m one day out from my next show on Saturday April 16 at the NPC Natural Indiana. I am hoping to do just as well at this show.

Let’s go…round TWO!

I can’t wait to share my overall experience in my next blog with you guys, and let you know what’s next!