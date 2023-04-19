Lifestyle Food Hailey Bieber Has Two of These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Which Shoppers Say Create the 'Perfect Crunch' She used them in the latest episode of her newest YouTube show By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images / Amazon If you've always dreamed of securing a glimpse into the day-to-day life of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's everyday life, now you can get a taste of the couple's favorite at-home dishes with the supermodel's new YouTube show, What's in My Kitchen. Last week, the Rhode founder made her go-to buttermilk-brined chicken wings, and she used a tried-and-true kitchen staple to whip it up in minutes: the Instant Pot Vortex 6 QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo. After prepping the wings, Bieber used not one but two of the popular Instant Pot air fryers to crisp the chicken. The 6-quart air fryers are perfect for cooking big family dinners, allowing you to make four to six servings per fryer. Amazon Buy It! Instant Pot Vortex 6 QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo, $119.95; amazon.com And the air fryer can cook it up quickly too, thanks to 400 watts of power. With little to no preheating time, the machine is able to crisp food (even frozen items) in just minutes. Advanced technology delivers a clean, even airflow from the top that evenly distributes heat and helps cook your food all the way through. Whether you're looking to fry, roast, bake, or reheat, the air fryer can be customized to a temperature range of 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for a tasty result. You can also personalize the time using the one-touch buttons or a compatible app. And the machine is equipped with built-in safety features that protect against overheating and auto-off settings to help keep your mind at ease. My Air Fryer Stays Squeaky Clean Thanks to These $6 Reusable Liners You don't have to worry about it ruining your countertops, either, as the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer comes in a sleek plastic design that traps heat. When it's time to remove your food or clean the appliance, the non-stick basket has a comfy handle that's heat-resistant to keep your limbs protected. Speaking of cleaning, the removable basket can be placed in the dishwasher. With over 9,000 five-star ratings, the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is loved by customers for its easy-to-use functionality and time-saving abilities. "This addition to my kitchen has been amazing," one five-star reviewer said, adding that it creates the "perfect crunch" even on frozen food. "It's a well-made product that saves a lot of time (and energy) cooking meals," another person said. A third reviewer added that it's "easy to use" and "easy to clean." If you're looking to level up your at-home meals, save time on cooking, and perhaps even whip up the tasty buttermilk chicken wings using Bieber's easy-to-follow recipe, shop the popular air fryer that does all of the hard work for you. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50 Target Is Letting Parents Recycle Old Car Seats for Savings on Brand New Baby Gear — Here's How to Cash In Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer