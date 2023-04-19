Hailey Bieber Has Two of These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Which Shoppers Say Create the 'Perfect Crunch'

If you've always dreamed of securing a glimpse into the day-to-day life of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's everyday life, now you can get a taste of the couple's favorite at-home dishes with the supermodel's new YouTube show, What's in My Kitchen.

Last week, the Rhode founder made her go-to buttermilk-brined chicken wings, and she used a tried-and-true kitchen staple to whip it up in minutes: the Instant Pot Vortex 6 QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo.

After prepping the wings, Bieber used not one but two of the popular Instant Pot air fryers to crisp the chicken. The 6-quart air fryers are perfect for cooking big family dinners, allowing you to make four to six servings per fryer.



And the air fryer can cook it up quickly too, thanks to 400 watts of power. With little to no preheating time, the machine is able to crisp food (even frozen items) in just minutes. Advanced technology delivers a clean, even airflow from the top that evenly distributes heat and helps cook your food all the way through.

Whether you're looking to fry, roast, bake, or reheat, the air fryer can be customized to a temperature range of 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for a tasty result. You can also personalize the time using the one-touch buttons or a compatible app. And the machine is equipped with built-in safety features that protect against overheating and auto-off settings to help keep your mind at ease.

You don't have to worry about it ruining your countertops, either, as the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer comes in a sleek plastic design that traps heat. When it's time to remove your food or clean the appliance, the non-stick basket has a comfy handle that's heat-resistant to keep your limbs protected. Speaking of cleaning, the removable basket can be placed in the dishwasher.

With over 9,000 five-star ratings, the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is loved by customers for its easy-to-use functionality and time-saving abilities. "This addition to my kitchen has been amazing," one five-star reviewer said, adding that it creates the "perfect crunch" even on frozen food.

"It's a well-made product that saves a lot of time (and energy) cooking meals," another person said. A third reviewer added that it's "easy to use" and "easy to clean."

If you're looking to level up your at-home meals, save time on cooking, and perhaps even whip up the tasty buttermilk chicken wings using Bieber's easy-to-follow recipe, shop the popular air fryer that does all of the hard work for you.

