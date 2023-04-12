Hailey Bieber Shares 'the Best' Air Fryer Wings on Her New At-Home Cooking Show

Hailey Bieber is inviting fans into her and Justin Bieber's real-life kitchen for a taste of her favorite dishes.

The founder of skincare company Rhode announced a new casual cooking show on YouTube called What's in My Kitchen?. (Hailey, 26, has dropped one-off episodes of the series in the past but this is the start of the first full season.) For episode 1 of 6, Hailey, 26, kicks off with "that wing life."

The model shares her buttermilk-brined chicken wings, which is a staple in her house.

"They don't have an official name," Hailey, 26, says at the start of the clip. "So I'm going to show you how I came up with this recipe and how I make them."

To start off, Bieber preps her wings by marinating 2 pounds of chicken wings with 2 cups of buttermilk. She adds 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon garlic salt, 1 ½ teaspoon 24 herbs & spices and some black black pepper to the brine before leaving the chicken to rest in the fridge for at least an hour.

"Trying to be fancy for you guys today but typically I'd be doing this with my hands," explains Hailey, who uses tongs to make sure the raw chicken is soaking in the brine.

While the chicken marinates, she combines all her dry ingredients into a large bowl. One cup all-purpose flour, ½ cup cornstarch, ½ teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon garlic salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder and 1 teaspoon of 24 herbs & spices are whisked together. In a separate bowl, she adds two beaten eggs.

Hailey rolls up her sleeves before diving in to grab the wings from the brine, coat them in the egg wash and toss in the dry ingredients until totally coated.

"Make sure they're really coated in all the crevices," she says. "Some people really don't like touching raw meat which I understand because it feels bizarre but I like it. Is that weird?"

youtube

Hailey advises viewers to cook the wings in a 380° air fryer for 15-20 minutes. Once the wings turn golden brown, increase the temperature to 400° for an additional 5-10 minutes.

She admits that her methods for cooking are casual. "You know I'm somebody who's very much about eyeing things," she says. "I just constantly kind of pop it open and eye it and then I continuously flip them because you don't really want one side to just get a lot more cooked than the other."

While the wings cook, she preps the sauce. Hailey adds 1 cup of Bachan's original Japanese barbecue sauce, 3 teaspoons of honey, 1-3 tablespoons of sriracha and just a pinch of cayenne pepper.

After taking the wings out of the airfryer, Bieber tastes a piece of the crisp coating and does a little shimmy of approval. She then coats the wings with the sauce and garnishes with scallion.

youtube

When she presents the plate of wings to the camera, the crew claps for the model. "A round of applause?" she says with a gasp.

Afterward they all dig in, she is proud to present a nearly empty plate.

"This is definitely the best thing I have made yet on this show but that doesn't mean I'm not eager to top it," she says at the end of the video.

As the series continues, Hailey will create dishes including pizza toast and an at-home version of her wildly popular Erewhon smoothie.

The show is a spinoff of her popular Who's In My Bathroom? YouTube series, which features celebrity guests like Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski and more.