Christmas Came Early! Häagen-Dazs' Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Is Hitting Stores Soon

You’re probably nowhere near thinking about the holidays yet, but at least Häagen-Dazs is.

To gear up for the winter season, the ice cream brand announced it is bringing back its Peppermint Bark flavor to stores soon, in both the pint version and ice cream bars.

The flavor, which combines white chocolate ice cream with “crunchy chocolaty peppermint bark and peppermint candy pieces,” according to the brand’s website, will have you dreaming of the holidays three months before they even happen.

The limited edition flavor sells in a classic pint option or in a box of three dark-chocolate dipped ice cream bars.

The pint typically sells for $5.29, depending on location, and a box of the handheld treats goes for nearly the same price, Delish reported.

If you want to add a little more holiday “spirit” to your ice cream, Häagen-Dazs launched a line of boozy ice creams in February entitled the Spirits Collection, a line of treats infused with liquors like bourbon and rum.

The collection includes six new pints and a cookie square: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee and Irish Cream Cookie Squares.

Each product contains less than 0.5% alcohol, so you can “indulge freely,” according to a press release.