Häagen-Dazs Introduces New Ice Cream Flavors Inspired by City Street Food Desserts

From pretzels and crispy churros to waffles and New York's classic black & white cookie, Häagen-Dazs City Sweets collection reimagines beloved on-the-go eats

Häagen-Dazs is taking it to the streets with their newest flavors!

The ice cream giant is launching a new City Sweets collection, which reimagines iconic on-the-go city street food snacks like soft pretzels, crispy churros, and even New York City's classic black and white cookies into delicious, decadent desserts.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the line. Each pint of ice cream features a classic Häagen-Dazs base flavor with a playful twist.

The five packaged flavors [$6.49] include:

Dulce de Leche Churro : Dulce de Leche ice cream and dulce de leche sauce packed with crispy, cinnamon-y churro pieces. A hit of caramel goodness with sweet, sugary churro heaven on a spoon.

: Dulce de Leche ice cream and dulce de leche sauce packed with crispy, cinnamon-y churro pieces. A hit of caramel goodness with sweet, sugary churro heaven on a spoon. Coffee Chocolate Brownie : Coffee ice cream swirled with gooey brownie pieces, espresso fudge sauce, and crunchy cocoa nibs.

: Coffee ice cream swirled with gooey brownie pieces, espresso fudge sauce, and crunchy cocoa nibs. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel : Chocolate ice cream packed with thick, creamy peanut butter and complemented by crunchy, slightly salty pretzel pieces.

: Chocolate ice cream packed with thick, creamy peanut butter and complemented by crunchy, slightly salty pretzel pieces. Summer Berry Cake Pop : Strawberry ice cream swirled with sweet cream ice cream and mixed with fluffy cake pieces and a tangy raspberry sauce.

: Strawberry ice cream swirled with sweet cream ice cream and mixed with fluffy cake pieces and a tangy raspberry sauce. Black & White Cookie: Vanilla Bean ice cream, mixed with soft, cakey cookies and ripples of chocolate frosting sauce.

In addition, the collection also includes three snack bar flavors [$5.49]:

Dulce de Leche Churro: Cinnamon Churro ice cream paired with thick, gooey dulce de leche sauce, covered with a caramel blonde chocolate coating packed with delicious crunchy churro pieces.

Cinnamon Churro ice cream paired with thick, gooey dulce de leche sauce, covered with a caramel blonde chocolate coating packed with delicious crunchy churro pieces. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel: Chocolate ice cream and thick, creamy peanut butter swirls, wrapped by crunchy milk chocolate and slightly salty pretzel pieces.

Chocolate ice cream and thick, creamy peanut butter swirls, wrapped by crunchy milk chocolate and slightly salty pretzel pieces. Summer Berry Waffle (Limited Edition): Strawberry ice cream with tangy raspberry swirls covered with rich milk chocolate and crunchy waffle pieces.

Currently in select freezer aisles, the full product line will be in stores nationwide by April.

"Whether you are scooping into crunchy, salty pretzel pieces, crispy churros with caramel, fluffy cake swirled with raspberry sauce or cookie chunks with delicate ripples of chocolate frosting, the new collection can be enjoyed by all as a way for people to experience a spin on street foods in different cities without leaving their homes," the brand said in a release.