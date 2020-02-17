Häagen-Dazs Adds 2 New Flavors to Their Line of Boozy Ice Creams

The Rosé & Cream pint will have you pining for summer

By Morgan Raum
February 17, 2020 02:11 PM
Haagen Dazs

We’ll raise a glass to this! Häagen Dazs is adding two new pints of alcohol-infused ice cream to their beloved Spirits Collection.

The ice cream company recently announced that Rosé & Cream and Whiskey Hazelnut Latte will make their debuts in freezer aisles nationwide starting in April 2020. They come in 14 oz. cartons and will be available for $5.49 each.

The Rosé & Cream flavor is a wine-infused sweet cream ice cream folded together with a tart Rosé flavored swirl. The Whiskey Hazelnut Latte is a spiked latte inspired treat made with whiskey-infused coffee ice cream and blended with ribbons of hazelnut fudge and chocolate espresso flakes.

Haagen Dazs

The current lineup currently includes five pints and a cookie square: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee, and Irish Cream Cookie Squares.

And no you won’t get drunk from eating any of them — including the new flavors. Each product contains less than 0.5% alcohol, so you can “indulge freely,” according to a press release.

If you have a Häagen-Dazs shop near you, you can also try the new members of the Spirits Collection in a cup, cone, sundae, or even in a milkshake. Yeah, you heard that right.

