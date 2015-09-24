Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Team Responds to Stephen Colbert's Jabs in the Most Amazing Way

Image zoom

It’s official: No one can ever accuse Goop of taking itself too seriously again.



On Thursday, the Gwyneth Paltrow-run lifestyle brand had some words of wisdom for Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who recently roasted the whole concept of lifestyle brands while facetiously announcing the launch of a brand of his own.

In a blog post titled “6 Fail-Proof Tips for Launching a Men’s Lifestyle Site,” Goop specifically calls out Colbert and Snoop Dogg (who also announced a lifestyle brand based on — you guessed it — marijuana), adding, “It’s about time someone brought a sausage or two to this clam bake.” Ha!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Stumptown Makes Colbert-Inspired Cold Brew Coffee Called Col’Brew

Among Goop’s hilariously self-aware tips for the men? “Find legitimacy by latching on to obscure trends,” citing an “artisan wellness cocktail” recipe that’s been “passed down through generations of Vermont farmers, only to be resurrected in the alleys of Bushwick by two brothers who hand-craft every batch from meticulously sourced ginger, organic apple cider vinegar (raw, of course), and the highest-grade maple syrup.”

Other sound business advice for the digital age? “Get good at telling people what to do. Our how-to, evergreen beauty content is SEO gold — and you can link-bait the s—t out of it.”

Then there’s perhaps our favorite, erm, tip: “Embrace your babymaker.”

“Everyone goes WILD for content about genitals, so we suggest you get ahead of the curve and write about a growing craze among men, anal bleaching,” Goop notes, adding, “Colbert, we think this is one that will really hit home for you, both personally and professionally.”

Zing, zing, zing!

RELATED: See the Gorgeous Decor and Food at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Summer Soiree (PHOTOS)