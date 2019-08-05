Gwyneth Paltrow Claps Back at Fan Who Questions Her Culinary Skills: 'Yes I F---ing Cook!'

Gwyneth Paltrow let her fans know over the weekend that her cooking skills are no act.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 46 — who has authored four cookbooks over the past 8 years, including her latest, The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal — was conducting an Instagram Live when she was asked if she actually cooks.

Her response, which was captured and widely circulated on social media, answered that question for good.

“Yes I f—ing cook,” Paltrow said. “G-d d—it, you think I would write cookbooks if I didn’t cook?”

“Thank you for defending me,” she told another follower. “And f— that person!”

Paltrow’s first cookbook, My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness, was published in April 2011. The book, which held the title Notes From My Kitchen Table in the UK, offered 150 ideas for breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, main dishes, sides, and dessert — many of which she cooked with her father, Bruce.

She followed that up with It’s All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great, in April 2013. She penned the book with Julia Turshen after her doctor prescribed a diet without coffee, alcohol, dairy, sugar, shellfish, deep-water fish, wheat, meant, soy, and all processed food to help clear out her system and help her body heal from anemia, a vitamin D deficiency.

It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook, Paltrow’s third book, was published in April 2016, with 125 of Paltrow’s favorite recipes authored alongside Goop food editor Thea Baumann. All the dishes, from easy breakfasts to lazy suppers, offered little or no sugar, fat, or gluten.

Meanwhile, The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal hit shelves in January 2019. Her “most ambitious cookbook to date,” the title offers a collection of 100-plus recipes and customizable meal plans.

Paltrow also starred in the 2008 PBS food and travel series, Spain… on the Road Again. The series was coupled with a book published in October 2008, on which Paltrow was listed as a co-author.