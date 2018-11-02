Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have had this marriage thing down pat since day one.

In a first look at all the details from their intimate Sept. 29 wedding on the actress’s lifestyle site, Goop, the couple revealed they made a “compromise” when it came to picking a wedding cake.

Paltrow and Falchuk (or “the Faltrows”) served 45 individual carrot cakes (the bride’s choice) and 45 chocolate and vanilla cakes (the groom’s choice) made by Brooklyn-based bakery Nine Cakes.

The mini desserts were decorated with white frosting in a naked-cake style and placed on white plates from Vista Alegre’s Ornament china collection, as seen in the couple’s 47-slide wedding gallery on Goop.com.

Aside from the sweets at the wedding in Amagansett, N.Y., Mario Carbone prepared the dinner menu made up of crab avocado salad; scampi tortellini; a choice between honey mustard duckling or prime rib; and sides of roasted duck fat potatoes, whipped potatoes and vegetable succotash. Having the chef cook for their big day was “a very special, full-circle moment” because the pair had one of their first dates at one of his restaurants.

Guests including Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr. were also treated to dirty martinis, gin cocktails and Ruinart Champagne.

Paltrow wore a custom Valentino Couture lace dress featuring feminine cap sleeves, and illusion neckline and an open-back for the ceremony before changing into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit for a night of dancing.

The night before at the couple’s rehearsal dinner, Argentinian chef Francis Mallmann took the lead in the kitchen.

He created a “fire menu” featuring whole rib eye on the bone with chimichurri; hung chicken with salsa criolla and hung cabbage; whole lamb with gremolata sauce; salt-crusted large wild salmon with tartar sauce; ash-cooked butternut squash, sweet potatoes and onions; and pit-cooked beets with potatoes, carrots and fennel.

In January, Paltrow opened up to PEOPLE about planning her wedding, admitting that she was giddy thinking about what her nuptials would look like.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she said.

Paltrow previously eloped with ex-husband Chris Martin in 2003. They share two kids, daughter Apple and son Moses, 12. They “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 and have remained amicable ever since.