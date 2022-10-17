Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about a sweet tradition with her husband, Brad Falchuk.

The actress, 50, often posts photos of what she calls "Boyfriend Breakfasts" on her lifestyle site, goop, and on her Instagram. And she recently revealed to Vogue how the hearty meals began.

"When we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning," she said in the video, posted to her Instagram on Saturday. "I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. It was something I put time into every week planning. I called them boyfriend breakfasts."

In a video tutorial, she made one of her favorite dishes, a frittata with turkey bacon, potatoes, spinach and caramelized onions. As she put together the breakfast, she spoke with Vogue about how some friends were critical of her tradition at first.

"I noticed that when I would tell people that I really love to cook for Brad, some of my friends were like, 'Wow, that's so old-fashioned.' And they were kind of teasing me about it," she said.

Paltrow then began to ponder the question: "Can you be a feminist and still like to do domestic things?" Ultimately she decided yes, because "it feeds me to take care of people and cook as much as I hope it takes care of them."

She added: "I actually think it's a strong feminist statement to cook for the people that you love if you want to."

While she caramelized onions, the goop founder gave more background on her everyday rituals with Falchuk, whom she married in 2018. "Weekdays, I wake up about 6:30, and my husband and I meditate. We do that together. It's something that we started doing in Covid actually, and it's been life-changing," she said.

In September, they celebrated her 50th birthday with an Italian vacation together.

"Birthday trip to Umbria with a road trip or two," Paltrow captioned a series of Instagram photos, which included several selfies, some delicious-looking food and an evening with fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli.

She was pictured in the back of an Italian convertible among a small caravan of similar vehicles. She also posed with her coffee in a robe and slippers first thing in the morning.

Paltrow rounded out the post by sharing a hilarious video of herself trying to understand the Italian instructions at a toll booth, letting out a squeal when she figured it out and drove through.

She also marked her 50th birthday by wearing gold body paint — and nothing else — in an image shared with goop followers and on Instagram.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow shared about the photo shoot. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."