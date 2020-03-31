Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Fans How to Make 'Vegetarian Paella' on Instagram Cooking Show

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty; Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is cooking for a cause!

On Monday, the actress shared a post on Instagram during which she taught her followers how to whip up some “Vegetarian Paella” — a traditional Spanish rice dish with Paltrow’s twist. Alongside the footage, she shared a note about God’s Love We Deliver, a New York City non-profit helping provide meals to those in need.

“Vegetarian Paella for the Faltrows in order to support @godslovenyc, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness,” she wrote. “This post is for you, NYC. God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the Corona virus pandemic.”

Paltrow, 47, then encouraged her followers to consider supporting the organization amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Gloves and Face Mask to Local Farmers’ Market: ‘We Must Take This Seriously’

In the video, the Goop founder took her fans through her cooking process, giving up-close views of the sizzling dish.

Paltrow first sautéed some onions and red peppers before adding in her white rice. She let the mixture cook in some broth before tossing in some artichoke slices and frozen peas.

The Iron Man star then served her paella with some salad and shrimp on the side.

Every week, Paltrow has been choosing a different organization to highlight, encouraging her followers to support various causes during the global pandemic.

Last week, she asked fans to consider donating to the Frontline Responders Fund, a GoFundMe set up to support Flexport in their mission to get personal protective equipment to hospitals and medical staff as fast as possible.

“They have gotten grounded 787s and 747s at deep discounts and are using the funds raised already to start flying [PPEs] daily, bringing in over 2million PPEs a day!” she shared on Instagram. “Every $125,000 we raise funds a round trip flight. If 6250 people give just $20 that’s over a million masks and other gear kits we can get to hospitals fast.”

The actress previously opened up to her followers about her experience while social distancing with husband Brad Falchuck, and urged her fans to adhere to the practice to help contain the virus spread.

Paltrow recently shared a photo of herself wearing a full face mask and gloves, along with sunglasses, a maxi dress and running sneakers as she held two grocery bags. The mom of two shared that she and Falchuck, 49, were “grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning” and that the two “walked there (keeping lots of distance).”

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Shop Is Selling a Candle Called ‘Smells Like My Vagina’

She went on to express her disappointment in those who have not been social distancing and doing their part.

“It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” she wrote. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.