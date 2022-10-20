Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about what she says might be her husband Brad Falchuk's "love language."

Paltrow, 50, spoke with PEOPLE Wednesday at a Los Angeles press event for her Copper Fit partnership, explaining that she makes her weekly "boyfriend breakfast" for her husband, who fittingly "loves breakfast."

The Politician actress also detailed how one can be labeled a feminist and still want to cook, reflecting on a conversation she had with her team at Goop.

"It's because there is this idea that domesticity ... holds a woman back," she tells PEOPLE. "It's old-fashioned. But for me, I really derive so much grounding and pleasure from it."

"And if you ask my kids, it's the way I express love. It's like, 'Oh, you're home. Can I make you some quesadilla and guacamole?' " Paltrow adds.

But cooking isn't just how Paltrow expresses love — it also means something deeper to TV writer/director/producer Falchuk, 51, her husband of four years.

"I love to cook. I love the smells. I love being in the kitchen," she says. "And for Brad, I think for his love language, he definitely feels love when I cook for him. So it's a nice combination. Doesn't mean every couple has to do it by any stretch, but it works for us."

Cooking can also be a bit of a mental release for the Goop founder, as she tells PEOPLE that it "gets you out of your work stress."

"For me, anyway, it gets me in a completely different head space," Paltrow says.

For a while now, Paltrow has been sharing photos of her go-to "boyfriend breakfasts," and recently revealed to Vogue how the hearty meals began.

The breakfasts can vary, with one involving a frittata with turkey bacon, potatoes, spinach and caramelized onions — but Paltrow reiterated that some friends found the tradition to be too "old-fashioned" at first.

"I noticed that when I would tell people that I really love to cook for Brad, some of my friends were like, 'Wow, that's so old-fashioned.' And they were kind of teasing me about it," she said.

But ultimately, as Paltrow elaborated, "It feeds me to take care of people and cook as much as I hope it takes care of them."

"I actually think it's a strong feminist statement to cook for the people that you love if you want to," she told Vogue.

Paltrow's "boyfriend breakfasts" aren't just pictures of meals, either. The actress occasionally uploads a photo of the finished product to Instagram with a detailed recipe for her followers to keep up with the healthy wake-up options.

Popular breakfasts shared by the Oscar winner have included paleo banana pancakes, green eggs and ham and a sweet potato hash.

But her Instagram profile isn't all photos of food. She also marked her 50th birthday in September by wearing gold body paint — and nothing else — in an image shared with her fans to commemorate the special day.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow previously shared about the photo shoot. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."