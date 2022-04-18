The actress shared her favorite cocktail, must-try restaurants, and more in the latest Goop newsletter

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Current 'Drink Status' Is One Drink Per Week

Gwyneth Paltrow continues to limit her alcohol intake.

In a Goop newsletter on Monday, the actress, 49, shared her current "drink status," along with her favorite grocery store treats and current go-to recipes. The newsletter style is a revival of her "this & that" series that started in 2016.

Paltrow revealed that she allows herself one cocktail and chooses from two options: "I have one drink a week—a whiskey or a little glass of red wine. Boring!" she wrote.

Along with the update, the Goop founder featured a photo of Keeper's Heart whiskey — a brand she said she wants to try.

In October, the Academy Award winner appeared on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast and said she "started to feel so good" after she stopped drinking alcohol, which is something her doctor recommended. At the time, she told the comedienne she finished a year of "barely any alcohol."

"I mean I've had a sip here and there but very rarely," she said.

She touched on her bout of COVID-19, which she revealed last February she had "early on."

"You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whiskey and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all," Paltrow added. "But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID and having felt like s—, or like having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant."

Paltrow said during the COVID-19 pandemic, she would eat "whatever" and drink seven nights a week.

"I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more…and it's been really interesting. I sleep so much better with no alcohol, it's wild," she said.

The snacks she shared in the Goop newsletter this week also emphasized her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. She detailed what was in her "last grocery cart."

"It's a lot of paleo stuff—anyone going to care? Taste Republic Cauliflower Linguini—the best grain-free pasta ever. And I'm liking Northern Berry Harvest granola from Maple Nut Kitchen," she wrote.

She also shared standout breakfasts she's serving up right now. Sticking to the paleo theme, she highlighted a paleo crepe with sausage and eggs. Another fun breakfast was a frittata she made on top of hash brown crust with egg, spinach, scallion, caramelized onion and bacon.

When she dines out next, Paltrow wrote that she's looking forward to trying Los Angeles restaurants Found Oyster, Mother Wolf, and Horses.

In October, Paltrow exclusively told PEOPLE that she still struggles with her body image. But she focuses on overall wellness — including cutting down on alcohol — to help her on her acceptance journey.