See the Gorgeous Decor and Food at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Summer Soiree (PHOTOS)

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her Goop brand with a fabulous Hamptons party full of delicious food, gorgeous decor and famous friends (as if we expected anything less from the lifestyle guru!).



Held a private estate in Amagansett, N.Y., the garden party honored both Goop’s expansion into e-commerce and Net-a-Porter’s seasonal same-day delivery to the celebrity-cetric hot spot. The actress-turned-entreupuer took photos with Jessica Seinfeld, Molly Sims, Cynthia Rowley and Sarah Rutson (pictured above with Paltrow), vice president of global buying for Net-a-Porter, at the outdoor affair, which was designed by Stefanie Cove from Yifat Oren and Associates.

Complimenting the lush green grounds were long tables decorated with glass hurricanes, white and blue hydrangeas and linen dinner menus hand painted with each guest’s name.

And the food was just as beautiful as the surroundings with plates of summer tomatoes with herbs and field greens, grilled ricotta salata and smoky tomato vinaigrette served for a starter. For dinner, it was a selection of atlantic sablefish with fresh corn polenta, spring onion ash, lump crab salad, and elite crème, and summer vegetable ragout with crispy grit, sauce vierge grilled squash ribbons and pea puree. Blueberry butter tart with butterscotch sauce with lemon crème fraiche, pickled blueberries finished off the 3-course meal.

And it wouldn’t be a proper party without cocktails! Stars, including Molly Sims sipped on rosé champagne, specialty seasonal cocktails, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc.

