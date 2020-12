The goop annual detox is filled with "soothing and cozy–hot breakfasts, warm and filling dinners, and quick and simple lunches"

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s 2017 goop detox has arrived — but before you roll your eyes, this year’s plan appears oddly reasonable.

Instead of a diet filled with “smoothies” and ingredients you’ve never heard of (last year’s was full of those), the five-day detox claims to be made up of “soothing and cozy-hot breakfasts, warm and filling dinners, and quick and simple lunches.” And we’re on board. Recipes like apple cinnamon oatmeal, Niçoise salad and miso sweet potatoes seem healthy while still being comforting.

This is a detox, so naturally there are also your standard off-limits food groups: No caffeine, alcohol, gluten, added sugar, processed oils and butters (e.g. margarine), vegetable oils (e.g. canola and corn), nightshades, corn, shellfish, red meat, soy, and dairy (eggs are allowed).

The shopping list looks seriously overwhelming upon first glance, but in reality it contains mostly produce and spices and oils you may already have in your pantry. There are, of course, the “specialty” items reminding us that looking like Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t come cheap. Sun Potion’s Astragalus Root powder costs a whopping $55 for a 2.8 oz. jar, for example. (And there are two other powders on the list with similar price tags.)