Couples getting married during the summer typically take advantage of their sunny surroundings—and newlyweds Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley were no exception.



The British director and his bride even took it one step further. For their July 30th wedding, the pair who were married at their posh country home, Ashcombe House, in Wiltshire, England, set up a “glamping” (as in, glamorous camping) area on the grounds.

Guests, which included Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Henry Cavill, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, were invited to stay in the upscale tents, which were set up in rows (and came equipped with a bed) along the lush property. Actress Monet Mazur even Instagrammed a photo of the glamping-site.

And Ritchie and Ainsely aren’t the only celebrities into the outdoorsy trend. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher erected a luxe campground dubbed “Camp KuKu” for their California garden wedding in July.

And, when Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey married in a romantic ceremony in June 2012, their guests also camped, or should we say “glamped” out, in customized tents under the Texas sky.