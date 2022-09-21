Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 16, Is All Grown Up in Homecoming Photos

Guy Fieri's son, Ryder, is looking sharp!

The 11th grader posted celebratory photos in honor of his fall homecoming dance. Of course, his Instagram pictures included a snapshot with his dad and mom, Lori.

"Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye😴," Ryder, 16, playfully captioned the post. Guy re-shared his son's post on his Instagram Story with an audio of the same song.

Ryder and his friends also posed with his dad in front of their sprawling, palm tree-lined lawn in northern California, along with a group photo of the high schoolers smiling in front of the pool.

Guy's oldest son, Hunter, 26, cheered on his brother in the comments section. "STUD 🔥," he wrote.

In a cover story of PEOPLE earlier this month, Guy spoke about parameters Ryder has to follow before buying a car.

"You know what Ryder drove to school [when] he got his license? He got my parents' old, used 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan," he said. "I'm not buying Ryder a car, and I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan."

In no way is the practice a punishment. "It's a rite of passage," he added. "Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you've got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car."

"I want the boys to be self-sufficient," he said.

Hunter chimed in, adding he had a similar ground rule to follow when he was that age — he drove his grandfather's 1996 truck with "no working windows," Hunter told PEOPLE.

"He's a great teacher and a great father and leads by example," Hunter said of Guy. "He does the right things to train you for the real world. And teaches you discipline and hard work and to not give up, and that not everyone's going to hold your hand through life."