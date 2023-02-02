Get a First Look at Guy Fieri's 'Tournament of Champions' Season 4 with the 'Best Roster Yet'

The stakes are at an all-time high during this season of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions.

In the exclusive trailer above, fans can catch a glimpse of all the drama and challenges that season 4 will bring when it airs on Feb. 19.

"Time for the biggest food event of the year. The most celebrated chefs in the world are going head to head," host Fieri says at the start of the clip. "Every showdown is sudden death and every round is tougher than the last."

This time around, the competition is thick as an impressive lineup of chefs will dominate the kitchen.

"The field is packed with powerful new talent and loaded with veterans looking to rebound," Fieri says in the spot. "I mean, we're talking two Iron Chefs, four Top Chef winners, five James Beard Award winners and two TOC champions."

He adds: "This might be our best roster yet."

The chefs representing the East Coast include Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan, Leah Cohen, Madison Cowan, Tobias Dorzon, Graham Elliot, Tournament of Champions III winner Tiffani Faison, Darnell Ferguson, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Christian Petroni, Britt Rescigno and Jonathon Sawyer.

While the West Coast culinary extraordinaires include Carlos Anthony, Nate Appleman, Shirley Chung, Tiffany Derry, Elizabeth Falkner, Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Viet Pham, Joe Sasto, Tracey Shepos Cenami, Adam Sobel, Jet Tila and Lee Anne Wong.

They will all battle it out to not only earn the iconic Tournament of Champions belt, but also a $100,000 cash prize.

"Every chef must face off against the most dreaded opponent of all — the randomizer, the dish-generating monster that keeps getting more unpredictable," Fieri says.

And this season, the Food Network star is upping the fierce nature of the randomizer by including wildcards that get progressively more difficult throughout each round, per a release.

The trailer features some familiar faces, including Alex Guarnaschelli, who sets the tempo for the challenges in the trailer.

"The hair on the back of my head is standing up," she says in the clip.

Along with Guarnaschelli, judges include Michelle Bernstein, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Lorena Garcia, Nancy Silverton, Daniela Soto-Innes, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman, Andrew Zimmern and "one of the most highly regarded chefs to be revealed in the finale," per a release.

Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner are floor reporters, who will provide expert commentary, while Fieri's own son, Hunter, will document all the backstage drama, including a look at the chefs' reactions as they watch culinary greats blindly judge their dishes.

Brooke Williamson took home the winning title in season 1, Maneet Chauhan in season 2, and Faison in season 3.

Tournament of Champions season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on Food Network and discovery+.