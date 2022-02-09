PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions III, which will find 32 acclaimed chefs battling it out this February for the biggest cash prize in Food Network history

Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions Gets Supersized for Intense Season 3 — Watch the Trailer

Tournament of Champions is back, and tougher than ever!

Guy Fieri's culinary competition is returning this month for its third installment, with double the chefs, double the battles, and the biggest cash prize in Food Network history: a staggering $100,000 (plus bragging rights which are always priceless).

The show's episode count has also been doubled to eight, each lasting two hours.

Like always, this season will see the skills and abilities of the country's most talented chefs going head-to-head in Fieri's arena, where a dreaded 5-wheeled randomizer determines the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style, and time set for each cook-off.

"What is getting ready to happen in TOC III is unbelievable," Fieri says in the trailer, which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere. "We've doubled the amount of chefs and quadrupled the energy, the attitude, and the randomizer."

Fieri doesn't appear to be kidding. The clip shows its competitors in intense clashes as they struggle to beat the clock and complete their dishes. "These chef's are bringing it," explained Fieri. "They are going full tilt. I've never seen competition at this level before."

A whopping 32 chefs — many familiar faces from Bravo's Top Chef — will battle it out for the cash prize, each representing either the East or West coast.

Floor reporters Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar will monitor the chefs' processes for a live audience before presenting their dishes to the judges.

Those watching along at home can participate in the Food Network's digital-only competition, filling out their own personalized brackets for a chance to win cash prizes.