If you thought you were the biggest fan of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, think again.

To celebrate the first birthday of her son Campbell, Nataly Stein threw an extremely elaborate Guy Fieri-inspired party.

According to Delish, when Campbell was born, doctors thought he might have a rare disease that would make him allergic to most foods. It turned out that he was just a carrier of the disease, so when it came time to plan her son’s party, Stein decided to base the theme off the ultimate food enthusiast.

“It seemed really fitting that we’d have a party that was Flavortown themed,” Stein told Delish. “People were so impressed and cracking up. I tried to not let the theme go at any point.”

COURTESY OF NATALY STEIN

COURTESY OF NATALY STEIN

Stein, who owns three bakeries in Southern California, created several themed desserts including giant cakes made to look like pizza, Fieri’s famous trash can nachos, burgers, pancakes and a Flavortown City Hall building.

RELATED: Watch Guy Fieri Get Surrounded by Sharks on ‘Real Scary’ Shark Week Special

For Campbell’s smash cake, Stein made a giant piece of swiss cheese that was actually made with Funfetti mix.

If guests weren’t in the mood for cake, she designed a variety of picture-perfect cookies that follow the theme and look exactly like the chef. The day also featured a DIY milkshake bar, and nacho and mac and cheese stations where the toppings were endless.

COURTESY OF NATALY STEIN

RELATED: Guy Fieri Is Opening Up a Restaurant at Disney World

The 150 guests who attended the party dressed the part, many showing up in flame-covered shirts similar to those that Fieri wears.

“A lot of people put a twist on what they were wearing,” says Stein, who supplied props like temporary tattoos to help people embrace the theme.

RELATED VIDEO: Guy Fieri ‘Upgraded’ His Wife’s Favorite Beef and Noodles Dish With This One Ingredient

In lieu of presents, Stein asked guests to bring a canned food to donate to a local children’s shelter because Campbell and his brother are “spoiled rotten as is,” she joked.