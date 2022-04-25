Guy Fieri Gives Away TVs and Gift Cards to Thank Guy's Grocery Games Crew After Every Shoot

Guy Fieri gives away tons of cash to competing chefs on his Food Network show Guy's Grocery Games, but he also shares the love with his crew members.

On Sunday, chef and frequent GGG judge Rocco DiSpirito posted a sweet video on Instagram showing Fieri's "little team appreciation giveaway" at the end of every shoot day. In the clip of the generous tradition, the Guy's Grocery Games crew gathers around Fieri as he randomly selects a team member to win a gift.

"At the end of @guys_grocery_games shoot the whole team gathers for a little moment of gratitude and giveaway," DiSpirito wrote in the caption. "Guy thanks the team and lovely prizes are given out to all."

Guy Fieri Credit: Rocco DiSpirito/Instagram

The team huddles around as the Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives star reaches into a bowl full of paper slips. After Fieri pulls a name and reads it aloud, the crew excitedly cheers for the giveaway winner, who catches the gift that Fieri playfully tosses. The video is set to a cover of Billy Joel's Vienna so followers cannot hear what is being said on set but it is clear there is excitement from the crew.

DiSpirito, a former GGG champion himself, continued, "Some say it's the best part of the experience. @guyfieri pulls names out of a bowl and everything from @uber gift cards to 75" TV's are handed out. Always fun to watch this tradition."

Another Triple G regular Aarti Sequeira reposted DiSpirito's video on her Instagram Story and raved about the practice. "One of my favourite parts of being part of the GGG family is this tradition," she wrote. "Well captured @roccodispirito."

In February, the Food Network star shared more examples of his generosity on Instagram. Fieri posted a video showing his visit to a pop-up stand of an unnamed local boy, who was selling soda and various snacks to people passing by.

Fieri sold pretzels from a bicycle cart when he was just 10 years old, so naturally he had to support.