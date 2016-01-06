Image zoom

Guy Fieri‘s tailgate, which costs $700 a person and includes an open bar and all-you-can-eat buffet, may be for you.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star will be prepping a “5 Star Food Menu” that includes a steak sandwich station, whole hog, jambalaya, a mac and cheese bar, nacho bar, raw bar, salad bar, apps, charcuterie, desserts and passed appetizers.

Which means: You might actually be able to eat your $700’s worth of food, if you truly committed.

The Players Super Bowl tailgate, located down the street from Levi’s Stadium, promises that over 25 current NFL players will be stopping by the party to take pictures, mingle with fans and eat snacks. Erin Andrews will host the event, and it seems like Fieri himself will not be in attendance.