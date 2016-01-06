A Ticket to Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Tailgate Party Will Cost You $700
Do you love the Super Bowl, but love the food (chicken wings, burgers, meatballs, dips made from soup mix) more?
Guy Fieri‘s tailgate, which costs $700 a person and includes an open bar and all-you-can-eat buffet, may be for you.
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star will be prepping a “5 Star Food Menu” that includes a steak sandwich station, whole hog, jambalaya, a mac and cheese bar, nacho bar, raw bar, salad bar, apps, charcuterie, desserts and passed appetizers.
Which means: You might actually be able to eat your $700’s worth of food, if you truly committed.
The Players Super Bowl tailgate, located down the street from Levi’s Stadium, promises that over 25 current NFL players will be stopping by the party to take pictures, mingle with fans and eat snacks. Erin Andrews will host the event, and it seems like Fieri himself will not be in attendance.
Tickets for the affair can be purchased online for $700, a steep price tag, yes — but it costs $300 less than Olive Garden’s lavish New Year’s Eve bash, so you’d basically be saving money. (Plus, there seems to be more food at this party.)
—Maria Yagoda, @mariayagoda